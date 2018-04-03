Sheena Bora Murder Case: Driver Shyamvar Rai Files Bail Plea Citing Family's Financial Woes

Citing financial issues of his family, key accused-turned-approver in the Sheena Bora murder case, Shyamvar Rai, has filed a bail application before the special CBI court. This is the first bail application that was moved in the sensational murder case.Rai was the driver and accomplice of main accused, Indrani Mukerjea, who helped her in killing her daughter Sheena Bora in 2012.On Tuesday, Rai wrote a one-page handwritten bail application citing serious financial issues facing his family back home. He wrote, "My family is struggling financially and I need to support them, therefore I appeal before the court, to grant me bail."CBI has been asked to file a reply on the bail plea on Wednesday.Rai's deposition, which started in July 2017, was concluded in January this year. Rai’s testimony has divulged several crucial details in the case. In return, he has faced several questions from lawyers of the three other accused — Indrani Mukerjea, Peter Mukerjea and Sanjeev Khanna.Rai has revealed before the court that Indrani Mukerjea had carefully and meticulously planned out the murder and kept in touch with him through Skype for some months before committing the crime.He informed the court that he had actively participated in the conspiracy and murder of Sheena Bora.Rai had also described how the conspiracy was hatched and the murder was committed along by Indrani and Sanjeev. To many other specific questions relating to the route taken to dump the body and his interactions with the accused and witnesses before and after the murder, Rai said that he was unable to recollect many specific details.Last month, a mobile handset that was used by Rai was produced before the court after a demand by the defence counsel. The CBI, however, submitted that data in the phone could not be retrieved by the Central Forensic Science Laboratory in Hyderabad, citing software and battery issues.The court had also assured him that his family will be taken care of.Rai was arrested in August 2015, for a separate case of illegal possession of arms, following which he spilled the beans on Sheena's murder that had happened in April 2012.Rai turned approver in the case in June 2016 after filing for an application before the court, stating he wants to disclose the truth of the murder plot. According to CBI, Sheena was murdered by her mother Indrani, Sanjeev and Rai after they drugged and strangulated her inside a car and later dumped her body in a forest in Raigad.Trial in the case that shook the nation is still on and the first witness in the case, sub inspector Ganesh Dalvi is being cross examined.