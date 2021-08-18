Sheena Bora Murder: A Case That Had More Twists and Turns Than a Bollywood Potboiler | TIMELINE

Nine years after Sheena Bora was killed, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Tuesday informed a special court in Mumbai about closure of further probe into the case. The case had come to light in 2015, three years after the crime was committed. Intimation regarding closure of further investigation into the high-profile case was filed by the CBI before special judge A S Sayyad.

Bora, who was working in Mumbai, was allegedly killed by her mother Indrani Mukerjea, a former media executive, and two others. Mukerjea is a key accused in the case. Other accused in the case include former media baron Peter Mukerjea and Indrani Mukerjea’s ex-husband Sanjeev Khanna.

Bora was Indrani Mukerjea’s daughter from an earlier relationship. The 24-year-old was allegedly strangled to death in a car by Indrani Mukerjea, her then driver Shyamvar Rai and Khanna in April 2012 over a financial dispute, according to the prosecution. Her body was burnt in a forest in neighbouring Raigad district. The matter came to light in 2015 following the arrest of Rai in another case and led to the arrest Indrani Mukerjea and Khanna.

Here’s a timeline of the case:

April 24, 2012: Sheena Bora resigns, goes on leave of absence.

May 23, 2012: Police find a decomposed body in Pen, Raigad district

August 25, 2015: Indrani Mukherjea arrested by Mumbai Police.

August 26, 2015: Indrani’s ex-husband Sanjeev Khanna arrested in Kolkata

August 30, 2015: Indrani, Sanjeev and Shyam taken to pen to recreate crime scene.

September 1, 2015: Siddhartha Das confesses that he is Sheena’s biological father.

September 2, 2015: Peter and Indrani brought face to face.

September 3, 2015: Indrani admits to ‘role,’ say cops, lawyer says bid to bias.

September 10, 2015: Cops find an email sent by Indrani to Sheena and Mikhail

September 18, 2015: Case transferred to CBI by Maharashtra government

September 30, 2015: CBI lodges FIR against Indrani, Sanjeev and Shyam

October 2, 2015: Indrani Mukherjea rushed to JJ Hospital, Mumbai

November 19, 2015: CBI arrests Peter Mukerjea along with filing chargesheets against Indrani, ex-husband Sanjeev Khanna and Shyamvar Rai.

February 16, 2016: CBI files chargesheet against Peter Mukerjea.

October 21, 2016: CBI files second supplementary chargesheet in a special CBI court in Mumbai.

December 19, 2016: CBI began arguing on framing of charges against the accused.

January 17, 2017: Peter and Indrani are charged with murder and conspiracy, with the trial scheduled to begin on February 1, 2017. The same day, Indrani told the court that she wished for a divorce from Peter.

June 24, 2017: Indrani joins 200 women protesting the death of inmate Manju Govind Shette, who was allegedly beaten to death by a woman constable.

November, 2017: Indrani alleges that Peter had killed Sheena to which Peter, responds saying she was “playing the victim” and was trying to “wriggle” out of the murder charges against her. Indrani, later, changes her statement, and said that she had blamed her husband due to “inadvertent stress".

April, 2018: Indrani is hospitalised in Mumbai’s JJ Hospital after taking a large proportion of an anti-depressant drug. Meanwhile, her personal assistant Kajal Sharma confesses that Indrani had made her forge Sheena’s signature on resignation papers that were sent to Mumbai Metro One after she was murdered.

April 23, 2018: Indrani tells the court that she could be in grave danger. “I fear for my life,” she said.

December 8, 2018: CBI says Peter Mukerjea was one of the conspirators in the Sheena Bora murder case.

October 3, 2019: Indrani Mukerjea and Peter Mukerjea get divorced.

March 20, 2020: Peter Mukerjea walks out of the Arthur Road prison on bail after spending over four years behind bars.

July 24, 2021: Special CBI court rejects Indrani’s bail plea and holds that it appeared that that she played an active role in abducting, murdering and disposing her daughter Sheena Bora with other accused.

August 17, 2021: CBI informed a special court in Mumbai about closure of further probe into the murder case.

