Sheena Bora Murder Case: Court Asks Indrani to File Application After She Requests to Let Her Examine Rahul Mukerjea in Person

A special court here on Saturday asked Indrani Mukerjea, the prime accused in the Sheena Bora murder case, to file a proper application on her request to cross-examine prosecution witness and Sheena’s fiance Rahul Mukerjea in person. After the testimony of Rahul, son of former media baron Peter Mukerjea who is also an accused in the murder case, was completed on Saturday, Indrani told the court that she wanted to cross-examine Rahul in person. The judge said (that providing) legal assistance to an accused is her right as per the provisions of the CrPc.

On enquiry, Indrani submitted that she had not done law, but knows the process, the court said. The judge noted that under section 32 of the Advocate Act 1961, permission for cross-examination in person can be granted but certain other reasons need to do considered.

The court explained the situation to Indrani as well as her lawyer Sana Khan and asked them to file a proper application in this regard. The court will hear their application on Wednesday. Meanwhile, for the second consecutive day on Saturday, several recordings of telephonic conversations between Rahul, his father Peter Mukerjea and the latter’s ex-wife Indrani were played in the court of special CBI judge S P Naik-Nimbalkar. Sheena (24) was allegedly killed by her mother Indrani Mukerjea with the help of co-accused Sanjeev Khanna and her driver Shyamvar Rai in 2012. However, the murder came to light only in 2015. Rahul had told the court earlier that he began to record phone calls of Indrani after he found her replies to questions about Sheena’s whereabouts suspicious.

In the multiple conversations played before the court on Saturday, Rahul is heard expressing his fear and concern about Sheena’s disappearance. Sheena was last seen on April 24, 2012, when Rahul dropped her in suburban Bandra as she was going to meet Indrani.

In the series of conversations, both Peter and Indrani can be heard trying to convince Rahul that nothing wrong has happened to Sheena and that she will contact them within a week or two. In one of the calls, Peter told Rahul that he had spoken to Sheena, where she said ‘hi jijiu’.

He told Rahul that the call came on Indrani’s mobile phone. Rahul then responds by saying Indrani has Sheena’s phone. As per the Central Bureau of Investigation, Indrani allegedly killed Sheena because she disapproved of her relationship with Rahul. She also had financial disputes with Sheena, the CBI had said.

