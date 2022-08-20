CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Movies#Janmashtami#KoffeeWithKaran#AsiaCup2022
Home » News » India » Sheena Bora Murder Case: HC Grants Bail to Accused-turned-approver Shyamvar Rai
1-MIN READ

Sheena Bora Murder Case: HC Grants Bail to Accused-turned-approver Shyamvar Rai

PTI

Last Updated: August 20, 2022, 14:28 IST

Mumbai, India

Indrani Mukerjea, arrested in 2015, was granted bail by the Supreme Court last month. (File PTI photo)

Indrani Mukerjea, arrested in 2015, was granted bail by the Supreme Court last month. (File PTI photo)

Sheena Bora Murder Case: All other accused in the case, including Peter Mukerjea, are currently out on bail.

The Bombay High Court on Saturday granted bail to Sheena Bora murder case accused-turned-approver Shyamvar Rai. Rai was the driver of Indrani Mukerjea, prime accused in the case.

He was arrested in 2015 in another matter, and was later booked in the case pertaining to the murder of Sheena Bora, daughter of Indrani Mukerjea. The murder had come to light in August 2015 after Rai spilled the beans, following which the Mumbai police had arrested key accused Indrani Mukerjea, her former husband Sanjeev Khanna, and Rai.

All other accused in the case, including Peter Mukerjea, are currently out on bail.

.

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here

Tags:
first published:August 20, 2022, 14:28 IST
last updated:August 20, 2022, 14:28 IST