English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Sheena Bora Murder Case: Indrani Again Seeks Bail, Cites 'New Neurological Complication in the Brain'
Indrani, who is lodged in Byculla Jail here, had been rushed to the hospital twice last week after she complained of headache and double vision.
File photo of Indrani Mukerjea. (PTI photo)
Loading...
Mumbai: Indrani Mukerjea, prime accused in the Sheena Bora murder case, filed yet another bail application in a court here on Wednesday on health grounds.
She told special CBI judge J C Jagdale that she wanted to argue her bail plea in person.
"I am filing the bail application on medical grounds due to recent change in the circumstances of my health condition," she said.
Last month the court had rejected her bail application, filed on medical grounds. The court had said that her claims of ill-health were exaggerated.
In the fresh plea, Indrani said her health has further deteriorated and she has been diagnosed with a "new neurological complication in the brain".
She was experiencing severe headaches and frequent black-outs, she claimed.
Indrani, who is lodged in Byculla Jail here, had been rushed to the hospital twice last week after she complained of headache and double vision.
Meanwhile, Shubhodoy Mukherjee, senior vice-president of Mumbai Metro One, where the victim Sheena Bora was working, deposed before the CBI court during the trial Wednesday.
Sheena, who worked under him as an assistant human resource manager, was "very hard-working" and "sincere", he said.
"She had come to work on that day (April 24, 2012, the day she was allegedly killed). She asked me for a half-day leave for personal work and left office about 3.30 pm," he said.
"Thereafter, I received a message from her asking for two days' leave, to which I replied OK. But she never reported back to work," Mukherjee said.
Sheena Bora (24) was allegedly killed on April 24, 2012 by her mother Indrani Mukerjea with the help of others.
Indrani Mukerjea, her former husband Sanjeev Khanna and her former driver were arrested for the alleged killing in August 2015. Her current husband and media baron Peter Mukerjea was arrested for allegedly being part of the conspiracy.
According to the CBI, financial dispute was one of the main reasons for the alleged murder.
She told special CBI judge J C Jagdale that she wanted to argue her bail plea in person.
"I am filing the bail application on medical grounds due to recent change in the circumstances of my health condition," she said.
Last month the court had rejected her bail application, filed on medical grounds. The court had said that her claims of ill-health were exaggerated.
In the fresh plea, Indrani said her health has further deteriorated and she has been diagnosed with a "new neurological complication in the brain".
She was experiencing severe headaches and frequent black-outs, she claimed.
Indrani, who is lodged in Byculla Jail here, had been rushed to the hospital twice last week after she complained of headache and double vision.
Meanwhile, Shubhodoy Mukherjee, senior vice-president of Mumbai Metro One, where the victim Sheena Bora was working, deposed before the CBI court during the trial Wednesday.
Sheena, who worked under him as an assistant human resource manager, was "very hard-working" and "sincere", he said.
"She had come to work on that day (April 24, 2012, the day she was allegedly killed). She asked me for a half-day leave for personal work and left office about 3.30 pm," he said.
"Thereafter, I received a message from her asking for two days' leave, to which I replied OK. But she never reported back to work," Mukherjee said.
Sheena Bora (24) was allegedly killed on April 24, 2012 by her mother Indrani Mukerjea with the help of others.
Indrani Mukerjea, her former husband Sanjeev Khanna and her former driver were arrested for the alleged killing in August 2015. Her current husband and media baron Peter Mukerjea was arrested for allegedly being part of the conspiracy.
According to the CBI, financial dispute was one of the main reasons for the alleged murder.
| Edited by: Padmaja Venkataraman
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Justice Ranjan Gogoi: 46th Chief Justice of India
-
Tuesday 04 September , 2018
Who Gains and Loses From the Falling Rupee
-
Wednesday 03 October , 2018
Massive Fire at Kolkata Medical College and Hospital, Patients Shifted to Other Wards
-
Tuesday 02 October , 2018
Government Reaches Out to Farmers, No End to Protests Yet
-
Monday 01 October , 2018
‘We Can Be Shot Anytime’: Kashmir’s Gay Rights Activist Fights a Tough Battle
Justice Ranjan Gogoi: 46th Chief Justice of India
Tuesday 04 September , 2018 Who Gains and Loses From the Falling Rupee
Wednesday 03 October , 2018 Massive Fire at Kolkata Medical College and Hospital, Patients Shifted to Other Wards
Tuesday 02 October , 2018 Government Reaches Out to Farmers, No End to Protests Yet
Monday 01 October , 2018 ‘We Can Be Shot Anytime’: Kashmir’s Gay Rights Activist Fights a Tough Battle
Live TV
Recommended For You
- ISL 2018/19: Delhi Dynamos Rue Missed Chances as FC Pune City Take Deserving Draw
- Tanushree Dutta hasn’t been Given Protection Against Nana Patekar: Maha Govt
- Xiaomi Mi A1 Reportedly Explodes While Plugged in For Charging
- This is Why Abhijeet Bhattacharya Stopped Singing for Shah Rukh Khan
- Bigg Boss 12: Will So Much Aggression Help the Contestants?
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...