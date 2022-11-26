Sheena Bora Murder Case: Rahul Mukerjea Being 'Dishonest, Uncooperative,' Not Providing Documents For Cross-examination, Says Indrani

Indrani Mukherjee, the main accused in the Sheena Bora Muder case on Friday said that prime witness Rahul Mukerjea had been “dishonest and uncooperative" and urged the court to call him for cross-examination again.

The plea, submitted by the Indrani’s team said that despite several instructions from court, Rahul’s team has still not provided documents related to the case.

“The witness has been utterly dishonest and uncooperative and has answered most of the questions and I don’t know or remember," the plea said, Times Of India reported.

“The only way to unearth true and correct answers is by confronting Rahul with relevant documents," it added.

Indrani’s request comes after Rahul completed his deposition in front of the Special CBI judge S P Naik-Nimbalkar who is examining witnesses in the Bora murder case that came to light in 2015. Rahul was cross examined by defence lawyers.

Indrani’s team had taken some time in cross-examining Rahul and completed it on Thursday. Now, the team has said that the absence of documents, allegedly running into over 2,000 pages, is hindering them to properly question the witnesses.

According to CBI, Indrani disapproved of Sheena’s relationship with Rahul Mukerjea. Indrani Mukerjea and Peter Mukerjea are out on bail in the case.

Indrani Mukerjea is the prime accused in the murder case of her daughter Sheena Bora. The murder came to light in 2015, three years after she was allegedly killed by Indrani and others.

Sheena Bora was allegedly killed in 2012 by her mother, Indrani, her ex-husband Sanjeev Khanna and driver Shyamvar Rai.

