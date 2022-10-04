Sheena Bora Murder Case: Step Brother Rahul Mukerjea Testifies, Says 'Would Not Classify Indrani as My Parent'

Rahul Mukerjea, son of former media head honcho Peter Mukerjea, testified in his step-sister Sheena Bora’s murder case on Monday. His step-mother Indrani Mukerjea is the prime accused in the murder case, who he “would not classify as a parent”, he said during his testimony.

When asked why he was shifted out of his father’s home to a flat in Bandra, Rahul said it was because of Indrani.According to an India Today report, Indrani’s defence counsel Ranjit Sangle asked Rahul “While staying at Bandra, did you go to meet your parents and Sheena often?”, to which he replied: “Not my parents, only my father and Sheena. I would not classify Indrani as my parent.”

Rahul said “It is true to say that initially I had cordial relations with Indrani, and later on it turns sour,” a Times of India report said. Rahul said Sheena Bora wasn’t his sister, as they “were not blood relatives”.

Indrani Mukerjea is a prime accused in the 2015 Sheena Bora murder case and is out on bail. The case was registered three years after Sheena Bora was allegedly killed by her mother with the help of co-accused Sanjeev Khanna and Shyamvar Rai. She was alleged to be the first-born daughter of Indrani.

According to the CBI, Indrani had murdered Sheena as she did not approve of her relationship with Rahul and also because Sheena was allegedly blackmailing Indrani over some property.

Rahul Mukerjea admitted he was in a physical relationship with Sheena even after coming to know she was Indrani’s daughter and “technically” his step sister. “It is true I had no hesitation moral or ethical to continue a relationship with Sheena Bora after realizing she is my step sister and Indrani’ s daughter. Since, we were not blood related and were consenting adults,” he said.

