Sheena Bora Murder: Timeline of Case That Had More Twists & Turns Than a Masala Movie

The Supreme Court on Wednesday granted bail to former media executive Indrani Mukerjea, the prime accused in 2012 high-profile murder case of Sheena Bora.

The murder case has made headlines on several occasions after Sheena Bora, an executive working for Mumbai Metro One based in Mumbai, went missing on April 24, 2012.

In August 2015, Mumbai Police arrested mother Indrani, former media executive Peter Mukerjea, Indrani’s ex-husband Sanjeev Khanna, and driver Shyamvar Rai for allegedly abducting and killing her and subsequently burning Sheena’s corpse.

The case had come to light, three years after the crime was committed following the arrest of Rai in another case. Which led to the arrest Indrani Mukerjea and Khanna.

Here are some important dates of the sensational murder case:

April 24, 2012: Sheena Bora resigns, goes on leave of absence.

May 23, 2012: Police find a decomposed body in Pen, Raigad district

August 25, 2015: Indrani Mukherjea arrested by Mumbai Police.

August 26, 2015: Indrani’s ex-husband Sanjeev Khanna arrested in Kolkata

August 30, 2015: Indrani, Sanjeev and Shyam taken to Raigad to recreate crime scene.

September 1, 2015: Siddhartha Das confesses that he is Sheena’s biological father.

September 2, 2015: Peter and Indrani brought face to face.

September 3, 2015: Indrani admits to ‘role,’ say cops, lawyer says bid to bias.

September 10, 2015: Cops find an email sent by Indrani to Sheena and Mikhail

September 18, 2015: Case transferred to CBI by Maharashtra government

September 30, 2015: CBI lodges FIR against Indrani, Sanjeev and Shyam

October 2, 2015: Indrani Mukherjea rushed to JJ Hospital, Mumbai

November 19, 2015: CBI arrests Peter Mukerjea along with filing chargesheets against Indrani, ex-husband Sanjeev Khanna and Shyamvar Rai.

February 16, 2016: CBI files chargesheet against Peter Mukerjea.

October 21, 2016: CBI files second supplementary chargesheet in a special CBI court in Mumbai.

December 19, 2016: Arguments on framing of charges against the accused begin.

February 17, 2017: Peter Mukerjea and Indrani Mukerjea charged with Sheena Bora’s murder and conspiracy. Trial begins.

December 8, 2018: CBI told the court that Peter Mukerjea was one of the conspirators in the murder case.

October 3, 2019: Indrani Mukerjea and Peter Mukerjea got divorced.

March 20, 2020: Peter Mukerjea walked out of the Arthur Street jail on bail after spending over four years behind bars.

July 24, 2021: Special CBI court rejected Indrani Mukerjea’s plea and held that she played an active role in the abduction, murder, and disposal of the body of her daughter.

August 17, 2021: The CBI closed further investigation into the murder case. Shaymvar Rai turned approver in the case.

December 16, 2021: Indrani Mukerjea claimed that her daughter Sheena Bora is alive and living in Jammu and Kashmir.

