Shehla Rashid Booked For Sedition for Accusing Army of Human Rights Abuses in Kashmir

New Delhi: Kashmiri political activist Shehla Rashid was on Friday booked for sedition by the special cell of Delhi Police for her comments about alleged human rights violations in Jammu and Kashmir during the past month’s lockdown imposed after the repeal of special status.

An FIR has been registered against her under sections 124-A (sedition), 153A (promoting enmity), 153 (provocation with intent to cause riot), 504 (Intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) and 505 (statements conducing to public mischief) of the Indian Penal Code for allegedly tweeting false information about army raids in the Kashmir Valley based on a complaint filed by Supreme Court lawyer Alakh Alok Srivastava.

Rashid had on August 18 claimed that the Indian Army was indiscriminately picking up men, raiding houses and torturing people in Jammu and Kashmir.

The Army had rejected her allegations regarding the situation in Jammu and Kashmir and termed them "baseless". "Allegations levelled by Shehla Rashid are baseless and rejected. Such unverified and fake news are spread by inimical elements and organisations to incite unsuspecting population," the Army stated.

But Rashid said she stands by her comments about alleged human rights violations and will give proof if the Indian Army initiates an inquiry into her claims.

Asked about evidence for her controversial claims, she said, "I will give the evidence when the Indian Army constitutes an inquiry. I have given you my statement. Has the Army initiated any inquiry?"

"All I have said is based on authentic conversations with people who have come from Kashmir and have absolutely no reason to lie. I have given a lot of statements not just one. People are running out of LPG cylinders, cooking gas in Kashmir," she said.

The former Vice President of the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union said if the Army initiates an inquiry, she will depose before them and "will give them the particulars of the incidents... where they have happened".

"Let them initiate an inquiry and if what I am saying is found to be true, then the Indian Army should given an assurance that the guilty will be punished," she said.

