Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

Shehla Rashid Reasserts Claims on J&K Situation; Gets Into Argument with Journalists

On August 18, Shehla Rashid had claimed that the Indian Army was indiscriminately picking up men, raiding houses and torturing people in Jammu and Kashmir.

PTI

Updated:August 22, 2019, 3:26 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Shehla Rashid Reasserts Claims on J&K Situation; Gets Into Argument with Journalists
File photo of Shehla Rashid (PTI)
Loading...

New Delhi: Political activist Shehla Rashid on Thursday asserted that she stands by her comments about alleged human rights violations in Jammu and Kashmir, as she got into an argument with journalists over the issue.

On August 18, Shehla Rashid had claimed that the Indian Army was indiscriminately picking up men, raiding houses and torturing people in Jammu and Kashmir.

Asked about evidence for her controversial claims, which drew sharp reactions from the Indian Army, Shehla Rashid said, "I will give the evidence when the Indian Army constitutes an inquiry. I have given you my statement. Has the Army initiated any inquiry?"

"All I have said is based on authentic conversations with people who have come from Kashmir and have absolutely no reason to lie. I have given a lot of statements not just one. People are running out of LPG cylinders, cooking gas in Kashmir," she said.

The former Vice President of the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union said if the Army initiates an inquiry, she will depose before them and "will give them the particulars of the incidents... where they have happened".

"Let them initiate an inquiry and if what I am saying is found to be true, then the Indian Army should given an assurance that the guilty will be punished," she said.

When asked by a reporter to give evidence for the claims she made on Twitter, Shehla Rashid said, "Why should I give evidence to you? Why shouldn't I tweet? Has it been banned under the Modi government?"

"You should go to Kashmir and show what's happening on the ground. Indulging in hooliganism here will not serve any purpose. You are not showing what I am saying. I have not indulged in any rumour mongering. I am absolutely confident. I stand by my statement," she said.

"There's torture... gross human rights violations happening in Kashmir. If you want to become the government's spokesperson, please be. I am not a government spokesperson. Please go and seek a post in the BJP headquarters and contest elections," she said to one of the reporters.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram