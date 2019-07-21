'Sheila Dikshit Amar Rahe' Rents the Air as Body Reaches Congress HQ, State Funeral at 3pm | LIVE Updates

Chants of "Sheila Dikshit Amar Rahe! Sheila Dikshit Zindabad!" follow the late Congress leader's funeral procession. The three-time Delhi chief minister will be given a state funeral and a two-day period of mourning will be observed, te Delhi government said.
Event Highlights
The Delhi government declared a two-day mourning in the national capital as a mark of respect for the former chief minister. On Sunday, senior BJP leaders LK Advani and Sushma Swaraj paid their last respects to the Congress veteran along with National Conference leader Omar Abdullah and CPI general secretary D Raja.
Sheila Dikshit's Body Being Taken to Congress HQ | The former chief minister's mortal remains are being taken to the Congress' headquarters from her Nizamuddin home.
Delhi: Mortal remains of former Delhi Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit being taken from her residence in Nizamuddin to Congress Headquarters. pic.twitter.com/T80zxxH3eh— ANI (@ANI) July 21, 2019
Sushma Swaraj had yesterday, in a tweet, said that she was friends with Sheila Dikshit in personal life.
I am sorry to know about the sudden demise of Sheila Dixit ji. We were opponents in politics but friends in personal life. She was a fine human being. #SheilaDixit— Sushma Swaraj (@SushmaSwaraj) July 20, 2019
Meanwhile, even the BJP mourns the loss of its former Delhi president, Mange Ram Garg, who passed away at 7.30 am today. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also tweeted condoling his demise. He said, "Shri Mange Ram Garg Ji had a deep connect with Delhi and that was seen in the manner in which he selflessly served the people of the city. He played a pivotal role in strengthening BJP in Delhi."
LK Advani Pays Respects | Senior BJP leader LK Advani pays respects to Sheila Dixit, senior Congress leader and former Delhi Chief Minister who died yesterday.
Delhi: Senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader LK Advani pays tribute to former Delhi CM and Senior Congress leader #SheilaDixit who passed away yesterday. pic.twitter.com/ppVyfmAxoN— ANI (@ANI) July 21, 2019
Sushma Swaraj, Advani at Sheila Dikshit's Home | Senior Bharatiya Janata Party leaders arrived at Sheila Dikshit's residence in Nizamuddin east, where her body has been kept, to pay their tributes to the former Chief Minister of Delhi. Early on Sunday morning, former External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj and BJP stalwart Lal Krishna Advani visited the Congress leader's family to express their grief.
From President to PM, Condolences Pour In | Condolences poured in from various quarters after her demise, with President Ram Nath Kovind and Modi recalling the "momentous transformation" of the national capital during her tenure. Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu termed her a good administrator. Modi said she made a noteworthy contribution to Delhi's development. "Deeply saddened by the demise of Sheila Dikshit Ji. Blessed with a warm and affable personality, she made a noteworthy contribution to Delhi's development," he tweeted.
Delhi Mourns Former CM's Demise | The Delhi government declared a two-day mourning in the national capital as a mark of respect for the former chief minister. She will be accorded a state funeral on Sunday at the Nigambodh ghat. Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited her residence and was accompanied by Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari. Her body has been kept at her Nizamuddin East residence, where politicians cutting across party lines, visited to pay their last respects.
Nation to Bid Adieu to Congress Veteran Sheila Dikshit Today | Three-time Delhi chief minister Sheila Dikshit’s last rites will be performed this afternoon and the veteran Congress leader will be accorded a state funeral in the capital, a day after she passed away following cardiac arrest at the age of 81. Dikshit breathed her last at 3.55 pm at Fortis Escorts Heart Institute, doctors said. She was brought to the hospital Saturday morning in a "critical condition with cardiac arrest", a Fortis Escorts statement said.
Condoling Dikshit’s death, former prime minister Manmohan Singh said people will always remember her contribution to the development of the national capital. UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi said her heart was "filled with grief and a sense of loss" as the veteran Congress leader "occupied a huge space in it".
"I am shocked to hear of the sudden passing away of Smt Sheila Dikshit. In her death, the country has lost a dedicated Congress leader of the masses. People of Delhi will always remember her contribution to the development during her three tenures as Chief Minister of Delhi," Singh said in a message.
Later, in a letter to the former chief minister's son, Sandeep Dikshit, he said the people of Delhi will remember her as the leader who transformed the national capital into a world class city.
"This is a huge loss to both the Congress party and Delhi. The Congress party workers will remember her as someone who always stepped up and fought for the party whenever the situation demanded," the former prime minister said.
"The people of Delhi will always remember her as a popular leader and distinguished Chief Minister who led them for 15 years and transformed New Delhi into a world class capital city. She will always be remembered for her contributions towards the development and growth of New Delhi," he said. "Everyone who knew her across party lines will always remember her grace, generosity and warmth," he added.
Gandhi also wrote to Sandeep Dikshit and his sister Latika Dikshit.
"I write to you with my heart filled with grief and a great sense of loss, for your beloved mother occupied a huge space in it. I came to share my husband's regard for Sheilaji and to value her very special gifts as I developed my own close relationship with her," the UPA chairperson said.
"She worked with such vision and dedication to transform Delhi, to make it a much better place to live in for all its citizens, including the poorest, and that tremendous achievement remains her lasting legacy," she added.
Senior Congress leaders Randeep Surjewala and Anand Sharma also condoled the demise of Dikshit, who was also the party's Delhi unit chief.
Surjewala described Dikshit as a "conscientious administrator", "dedicated soldier of party", and the "woman who reshaped Delhi".
"We'll always miss you, and so will Delhi," he said in a tweet.
Sharma said it is truly the end of the era of her stature of leaders, not in Delhi but nationally.
"Deeply saddened by the demise of Sheila Dikshit, a popular CM and veteran leader. She was truly an end of an era of her stature of leaders, not in Delhi but nationally," he said.
"She will be remembered for her compassion, humanity and visionary leadership in the transformation of Delhi into a world class capital city with modern infrastructure. He said generations will remember her with respect towards her contribution. Her death has left a deep void and she will be missed by all," he added.
Punjab Chief Minister and Congress leader Amarinder Singh described Dikshit as "a rare gem of a human being".
"Sheila Dikshit's presence will be sorely missed not just in the Congress but by the people of Delhi, where she had toiled during her three terms as chief minister, to build a modern, vibrant and dynamic new city to meet their aspirations," he said in a statement in Chandigarh.
The Punjab chief minister said that for him, it was a personal loss as she had always been like an elder sister to him, in whom he found guidance and support during the difficult moments and decisions of his life.
-
14 Jul, 2019 | Zimbabwe in Ireland IRE vs ZIM 171/920.0 overs 172/216.4 oversZimbabwe beat Ireland by 8 wickets
-
14 Jul, 2019 | ICC Cricket World Cup NZ vs ENG 241/850.0 overs 241/1050.0 oversNew Zealand tied with England (England win Super Over by boundaries)
-
12 Jul, 2019 | Zimbabwe in Ireland ZIM vs IRE 132/813.0 overs 134/110.5 oversIreland beat Zimbabwe by 9 wickets (D/L method)
-
11 Jul, 2019 | ICC Cricket World Cup AUS vs ENG 223/1049.0 overs 226/232.1 oversEngland beat Australia by 8 wickets
-
09 Jul, 2019 | ICC Cricket World Cup NZ vs IND 239/850.0 overs 221/1049.3 oversNew Zealand beat India by 18 runs