LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
LIVE NOW
auto-refresh

'Sheila Dikshit Amar Rahe' Rents the Air as Body Reaches Congress HQ, State Funeral at 3pm | LIVE Updates

News18.com | July 21, 2019, 12:28 PM IST
facebook Twitter skype whatapps

Event Highlights

Sheila Dikshit’s mortal remains have reached Congress headquarters from where the three-time Delhi chief minister will be taken on her final journey for a state funeral at Nigambodh Ghat at 3pm, a day after she passed away following cardiac arrest. Dikshit, who gave the national capital its modern look, breathed her last at 3:55 pm at Fortis Escorts Heart Institute on Saturday.

The Delhi government declared a two-day mourning in the national capital as a mark of respect for the former chief minister. On Sunday, senior BJP leaders LK Advani and Sushma Swaraj paid their last respects to the Congress veteran along with National Conference leader Omar Abdullah and CPI general secretary D Raja.
Read More
Jul 21, 2019 12:12 pm (IST)

Chants of "Sheila Dikshit Amar Rahe! Sheila Dikshit Zindabad!" follow the late Congress leader's funeral procession. The three-time Delhi chief minister will be given a state funeral and a two-day period of mourning will be observed, te Delhi government said.

Jul 21, 2019 12:07 pm (IST)

Sheila Dikshit's Body Being Taken to Congress HQ | The former chief minister's mortal remains are being taken to the Congress' headquarters from her Nizamuddin home.

Jul 21, 2019 11:54 am (IST)

Sushma Swaraj had yesterday, in a tweet, said that she was friends with Sheila Dikshit in personal life.

Jul 21, 2019 11:33 am (IST)

Meanwhile, even the BJP mourns the loss of its former Delhi president, Mange Ram Garg, who passed away at 7.30 am today. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also tweeted condoling his demise. He said, "Shri Mange Ram Garg Ji had a deep connect with Delhi and that was seen in the manner in which he selflessly served the people of the city. He played a pivotal role in strengthening BJP in Delhi."

Jul 21, 2019 11:24 am (IST)

Visual from Congress senior leader Sheila Dikshit's funeral procession who died yesterday:

Jul 21, 2019 11:17 am (IST)

LK Advani Pays Respects | Senior BJP leader LK Advani pays respects to Sheila Dixit, senior Congress leader and former Delhi Chief Minister who died yesterday.

Jul 21, 2019 11:10 am (IST)

Former Union Cabinet Minister Anand Sharma called Sheila Dikshit "a great leader" who worked for the development of Delhi. "History will always remember her. She was a fearless leader," Sharma said.

Jul 21, 2019 11:08 am (IST)

Sushma Swaraj, Advani at Sheila Dikshit's Home | Senior Bharatiya Janata Party leaders arrived at Sheila Dikshit's residence in Nizamuddin east, where her body has been kept, to pay their tributes to the former Chief Minister of Delhi. Early on Sunday morning, former External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj and BJP stalwart Lal Krishna Advani visited the Congress leader's family to express their grief. 

Jul 21, 2019 11:03 am (IST)

UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi, Congress leaders Ahmed Patel, Jyotiraditya Scindia, and several other leaders visited her residence. BJP's Vijay Goel and CPI(M) leaders Sitaram Yechury and Brinda Karat also visited her residence to pay their last respects.

Jul 21, 2019 11:03 am (IST)

From President to PM, Condolences Pour In | Condolences poured in from various quarters after her demise, with President Ram Nath Kovind and Modi recalling the "momentous transformation" of the national capital during her tenure. Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu termed her a good administrator. Modi said she made a noteworthy contribution to Delhi's development. "Deeply saddened by the demise of Sheila Dikshit Ji. Blessed with a warm and affable personality, she made a noteworthy contribution to Delhi's development," he tweeted.

Jul 21, 2019 11:02 am (IST)

Delhi Mourns Former CM's Demise | The Delhi government declared a two-day mourning in the national capital as a mark of respect for the former chief minister. She will be accorded a state funeral on Sunday at the Nigambodh ghat. Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited her residence and was accompanied by Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari. Her body has been kept at her Nizamuddin East residence, where politicians cutting across party lines, visited to pay their last respects. 

Jul 21, 2019 11:00 am (IST)

Nation to Bid Adieu to Congress Veteran Sheila Dikshit Today | Three-time Delhi chief minister Sheila Dikshit’s last rites will be performed this afternoon and the veteran Congress leader will be accorded a state funeral in the capital, a day after she passed away following cardiac arrest at the age of 81. Dikshit breathed her last at 3.55 pm at Fortis Escorts Heart Institute, doctors said. She was brought to the hospital Saturday morning in a "critical condition with cardiac arrest", a Fortis Escorts statement said.

'Sheila Dikshit Amar Rahe' Rents the Air as Body Reaches Congress HQ, State Funeral at 3pm | LIVE Updates

Condoling Dikshit’s death, former prime minister Manmohan Singh said people will always remember her contribution to the development of the national capital. UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi said her heart was "filled with grief and a sense of loss" as the veteran Congress leader "occupied a huge space in it".

"I am shocked to hear of the sudden passing away of Smt Sheila Dikshit. In her death, the country has lost a dedicated Congress leader of the masses. People of Delhi will always remember her contribution to the development during her three tenures as Chief Minister of Delhi," Singh said in a message.

Later, in a letter to the former chief minister's son, Sandeep Dikshit, he said the people of Delhi will remember her as the leader who transformed the national capital into a world class city.

"This is a huge loss to both the Congress party and Delhi. The Congress party workers will remember her as someone who always stepped up and fought for the party whenever the situation demanded," the former prime minister said.

"The people of Delhi will always remember her as a popular leader and distinguished Chief Minister who led them for 15 years and transformed New Delhi into a world class capital city. She will always be remembered for her contributions towards the development and growth of New Delhi," he said. "Everyone who knew her across party lines will always remember her grace, generosity and warmth," he added.

Gandhi also wrote to Sandeep Dikshit and his sister Latika Dikshit.

"I write to you with my heart filled with grief and a great sense of loss, for your beloved mother occupied a huge space in it. I came to share my husband's regard for Sheilaji and to value her very special gifts as I developed my own close relationship with her," the UPA chairperson said.

"She worked with such vision and dedication to transform Delhi, to make it a much better place to live in for all its citizens, including the poorest, and that tremendous achievement remains her lasting legacy," she added.

Senior Congress leaders Randeep Surjewala and Anand Sharma also condoled the demise of Dikshit, who was also the party's Delhi unit chief.

Surjewala described Dikshit as a "conscientious administrator", "dedicated soldier of party", and the "woman who reshaped Delhi".

"We'll always miss you, and so will Delhi," he said in a tweet.

Sharma said it is truly the end of the era of her stature of leaders, not in Delhi but nationally.

"Deeply saddened by the demise of Sheila Dikshit, a popular CM and veteran leader. She was truly an end of an era of her stature of leaders, not in Delhi but nationally," he said.

"She will be remembered for her compassion, humanity and visionary leadership in the transformation of Delhi into a world class capital city with modern infrastructure. He said generations will remember her with respect towards her contribution. Her death has left a deep void and she will be missed by all," he added.

Punjab Chief Minister and Congress leader Amarinder Singh described Dikshit as "a rare gem of a human being".

"Sheila Dikshit's presence will be sorely missed not just in the Congress but by the people of Delhi, where she had toiled during her three terms as chief minister, to build a modern, vibrant and dynamic new city to meet their aspirations," he said in a statement in Chandigarh.

The Punjab chief minister said that for him, it was a personal loss as she had always been like an elder sister to him, in whom he found guidance and support during the difficult moments and decisions of his life.
  • 14 Jul, 2019 | Zimbabwe in Ireland
    IRE vs ZIM
    171/9
    20.0 overs
    		 172/2
    16.4 overs
    Zimbabwe beat Ireland by 8 wickets
    Full Scorecard
  • 14 Jul, 2019 | ICC Cricket World Cup
    NZ vs ENG
    241/8
    50.0 overs
    		 241/10
    50.0 overs
    New Zealand tied with England (England win Super Over by boundaries)
    Full Scorecard
  • 12 Jul, 2019 | Zimbabwe in Ireland
    ZIM vs IRE
    132/8
    13.0 overs
    		 134/1
    10.5 overs
    Ireland beat Zimbabwe by 9 wickets (D/L method)
    Full Scorecard
  • 11 Jul, 2019 | ICC Cricket World Cup
    AUS vs ENG
    223/10
    49.0 overs
    		 226/2
    32.1 overs
    England beat Australia by 8 wickets
    Full Scorecard
  • 09 Jul, 2019 | ICC Cricket World Cup
    NZ vs IND
    239/8
    50.0 overs
    		 221/10
    49.3 overs
    New Zealand beat India by 18 runs
    Full Scorecard
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram