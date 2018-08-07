GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Shelter Home Horror: 19 Girls Go Missing in UP's Hardoi, 2nd Incident in 24 Hours

‘Swadhar Grah’ in Hardoi’s Beniganj area had 21 girls registered as inmates. However, when a district administration team inspected the shelter home, only two were found present. Both the girls were “clueless” about other members.

Qazi Faraz Ahmad | News18.com@qazifarazahmad

Updated:August 7, 2018, 11:15 AM IST
Another 'suspicious' shelter home unearthed in UP's Hardoi. (Illustration by Mir Suhail/News18)
Lucknow: The attack on minors in the recent past continues to shock the nation as yet another 'horror' shelter home has come to light. This time 19 girls have been found missing in Hardoi, barely 110km from the state capital, making it the second such incident to be unearthed in UP within 24 hours.

‘Swadhar Grah’ in Hardoi’s Beniganj area had 21 girls registered as inmates. However, when Hardoi district magistrate Pulkit Khare inspected the shelter home, only two were found present.

“While the superintendent was unable to give satisfactory answer on being questioned, the two inmates said that only they had been living in the shelter home for quite some time. They seemed clueless about other girls,” an officer said.

According to information, Swadhar Grah is operated by the Ayesha Village Industries Committee Mohalla Lohani, Pihani, Hardoi for destitute girls.

The incident comes barely a day and a month after the Deoria and Muzaffarnagar cases.

A 10-year-old girl, who managed to escape from Maa Vindhyavasini shelter home in Deoria on Sunday, approached the police and told officers that many of her fellow inmates were “taken away by people who visited them in luxury cars”.

The alleged sexual exploitation in Muzaffarpur shelter home was first highlighted in a social audit report submitted by Mumbai-based Tata Institute of Social Science (TISS), to Bihar's social welfare department in April. Another incident was reported in Bihar’s Arrah.

| Edited by: Sumedha Kirti
