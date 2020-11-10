Sheohar Election Result 2020 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

Sheohar (Shivhar) (शिवहर), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Tirhut region and Sheohar district of Bihar (बिहार). It shares inter-state border with Sheohar. Sheohar is part of 4. Sheohar Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categoried as: Rural.

Demographic profile:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 0.01%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 53.78%.

In the 2020 elections, there were a total of 2,91,863 eligible electors, of which 1,55,204 were male, 1,36,475 female and 12 voters of the third gender.

In the 2015 polls, there were a total of 2,73,711 eligible electors, of which 1,46,190 were male, 1,27,510 female and 11 voters of the third gender.

In the 2010 Bihar Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,30,836 eligible electors, of which 1,24,452 were male, 1,06,384 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Sheohar in 2015 was 201. In 2010, there were 148.

Past winners/MLAs:

In the 2015 Bihar Assembly elections, Sharfuddin of JDU won in this seat by defeating Labhali Anand of HAMS by a margin of 461 votes which was 0.31% of the total votes polled in the constituency. JDU had a vote share of 29.71% in 2015 in the seat.

In 2010, Sharfuddin of JDU won in this seat defeating Pratima Devi of BSP by a margin of 1,631 votes which was 1.36% of the total votes polled in the constituency. JDU had a vote share of 33.72% in 2010 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in 22. Sheohar Assembly segment of Sheohar Lok Sabha constituency. BJP's Rama Devi won the Sheohar Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes this Assembly segment and BJP won the Sheohar Parliament seat.

Number of contestants:

A total of 16 candidates contested in the 2020 elections. In 2015 there were 11 contestants.

Candidates 2020:

The candidates contesting in the 2020 Bihar Assembly elections from Sheohar are: Chetan Anand (RJD), Vijay Kumar Pandey (LJP), Md. Sharfuddin (JDU), Sanjeev Kumar Gupta (BSP), Amrendra Kumar (BVP), Nathuni Mahto (AIFB), Mohamad Mantjir Alam (RSMJP), Mohammed Wamique (JAPL), Ranjeev Kumar Jha (PP), Shrinarayan Singh (), Sanjay Prasad (RJSBP), Angesh Kumar (IND), Radha Kant Gupta (IND), Virendra Pra. Yadav (IND), Sanjay Sangharsh Singh (IND)

Voter turnout:

In the 2020 Bihar state Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 56.37%. In 2015, this seat registered a turnout of 54.83%, while it was 51.97% in 2010.

Poll dates:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 2 of the Bihar Assembly elections 2020 on Tuesday, November 3, 2020. Counting of votes are being held on Tuesday, November 10, 2020. It was a three-phase election this year.

Number of polling stations:

In the 2020 elections there were a total of 288 polling stations in 22. Sheohar constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2015 elections was 262. In 2010 there were 233 polling stations.

Extent:

22. Sheohar constituency comprises of the following areas of Sheohar district of Bihar: Community Development Blocks Piprarhi, Sheohar, Dumri Katsari and Purnahiya. Tariani Chowk Community Development Block of Shoehar District has been included in 30-Belsand AC of Sitamarhi District. It shares an inter-state border with Sheohar.

Sheohar seat of the Bihar Vidhan Sabha has adjoining seats: .

The total area covered by Sheohar is 426.05 square kilometres.

Map location:

The geographic coordinates of Sheohar is: 26°29'41.6"N 85°17'26.9"E.

