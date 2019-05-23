Sheohar Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begins

live Status party name candidate name -- -- -- -- AWAITED

Sheohar Election Results 2019 Candidates PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME RJD -- -- Syed Faisal Ali NCP -- -- Shamim Alam BJP -- -- Rama Devi JAP -- -- Anil Kumar BAZP -- -- Anand Kumar Maurya AIFB -- -- Devendra Prasad Singh BVP -- -- Jagdish Prasad RJSP -- -- Upendra Sahani Nota -- -- Nota IND -- -- Vijay Nandan Paswan RHS -- -- Shyam Kumar SHS -- -- Prabhu Narayan BPHP -- -- Nabi Hussain IND -- -- Anil Kumar Tiwari IND -- -- Abul Kalam Khan IND -- -- Ram Dayal Prasad IND -- -- Raj Kumar Prasad IND -- -- Kedar Nath Prasad BSP -- -- Mukesh Kumar Jha

4. Sheohar is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in West Bihar region of Bihar in East India. This rural general constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 13.49% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 0.04%. The estimated literacy level of Sheohar is 53.14%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 6 on Sunday, May 12, 2019.In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Rama Devi of BJP won in this seat by defeating the RJD candidate by a margin of 1,36,239 votes which was 16.16% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 44.19% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 15 contestants in 2014.In 2009, Rama Devi of BJP emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the BSP candidate by a margin of 1,25,684 votes which was 21.93% of the total votes polled. BJP had a vote share of 40.75% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 15 contestants in 2009.The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 56.73% and in 2009, the constituency registered 45.15% turnout during polling.As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Sheohar was: Rama Devi (BJP) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 7,92,374 men, 6,93,355 women and 72 voters of the third gender.The geographic coordinates of Sheohar is: 26.4873 85.3202Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: शिवहर, बिहार (Hindi); শেওহর, বিহার (Bengali); शिवहर, बिहार (Marathi); શેઓહાર, બિહાર (Gujarati); சியோஹர், பீகார் (Tamil); శివహర్, బిహార్ (Telugu); ಶಿಯೊಹರ್, ಬಿಹಾರ (Kannada); ഷിയോഹർ, ബിഹാർ (Malayalam).(Get detailed and live results of each andand state Assembly elections inandto know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kindlets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interestingabout the elections and see our informative. Elections = News18)