Sheohar Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begins
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Sheohar (शिवहर) MP (Member of Parliament / Sansad).
4. Sheohar is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in West Bihar region of Bihar in East India. This rural general constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 13.49% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 0.04%. The estimated literacy level of Sheohar is 53.14%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 6 on Sunday, May 12, 2019.
In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Rama Devi of BJP won in this seat by defeating the RJD candidate by a margin of 1,36,239 votes which was 16.16% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 44.19% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 15 contestants in 2014.
The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 56.73% and in 2009, the constituency registered 45.15% turnout during polling.
As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Sheohar was: Rama Devi (BJP) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.
According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 7,92,374 men, 6,93,355 women and 72 voters of the third gender.
Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Sheohar Lok Sabha results.
The geographic coordinates of Sheohar is: 26.4873 85.3202
Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: शिवहर, बिहार (Hindi); শেওহর, বিহার (Bengali); शिवहर, बिहार (Marathi); શેઓહાર, બિહાર (Gujarati); சியோஹர், பீகார் (Tamil); శివహర్, బిహార్ (Telugu); ಶಿಯೊಹರ್, ಬಿಹಾರ (Kannada); ഷിയോഹർ, ബിഹാർ (Malayalam).
(Get detailed and live results of each and every seat in the Lok Sabha elections and state Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim to know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you don a psephologist's hat and turn into an election expert. Know interesting facts and trivia about the elections and see our informative graphics. Elections = News18)
live
Status
party name
candidate name
--
--
--
--
AWAITED
Sheohar Election Results
- 2019 Candidates
PARTY
VOTES POLLED
VOTES%
CANDIDATE NAME
RJD
--
--
Syed Faisal Ali
NCP
--
--
Shamim Alam
BJP
--
--
Rama Devi
JAP
--
--
Anil Kumar
BAZP
--
--
Anand Kumar Maurya
AIFB
--
--
Devendra Prasad Singh
BVP
--
--
Jagdish Prasad
RJSP
--
--
Upendra Sahani
Nota
--
--
Nota
IND
--
--
Vijay Nandan Paswan
RHS
--
--
Shyam Kumar
SHS
--
--
Prabhu Narayan
BPHP
--
--
Nabi Hussain
IND
--
--
Anil Kumar Tiwari
IND
--
--
Abul Kalam Khan
IND
--
--
Ram Dayal Prasad
IND
--
--
Raj Kumar Prasad
IND
--
--
Kedar Nath Prasad
BSP
--
--
Mukesh Kumar Jha
-
NDA Touches 100 Mark, Rahul Gandhi Trailing From Amethi @ 8:43
-
Thursday 23 May , 2019
NDA Takes Early Lead @8:30 Am
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
Mani Shankar Aiyar's Controversial Comment On Modi Sparks Outrage
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
''It's Luck That Has Brought us In Politics'', Says Dharmendra
-
Monday 13 May , 2019
News18 Originals: Prahlad Tipaniya, India’s First Kabir-Singing Parliamentarian?
NDA Touches 100 Mark, Rahul Gandhi Trailing From Amethi @ 8:43
Thursday 23 May , 2019 NDA Takes Early Lead @8:30 Am
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 Mani Shankar Aiyar's Controversial Comment On Modi Sparks Outrage
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 ''It's Luck That Has Brought us In Politics'', Says Dharmendra
Monday 13 May , 2019 News18 Originals: Prahlad Tipaniya, India’s First Kabir-Singing Parliamentarian?
