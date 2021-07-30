Shepherds Rescue Newborn Girl in Rajasthan After Relatives Try To Kill Her

Women across the world are scaling new heights every day, yet many people in parts of India are continuing the practice of female infanticide. Recently, a heart-wrenching incident of the practice was reported from Rajasthan’s Jodhpur. A family had attempted to kill their newborn baby girl by burying her near the sand dunes. Fortunately, the baby was rescued by a group of shepherds who rushed her to a nearby medical centre. The doctors said the baby was underweight and had breathing issues. She was given first aid and was referred to a hospital in Jodhpur.

As per the police, the incident took place in Bhaaloo Rajwa village where the family members of the girl child had buried her in a way that her entire body below the neck was under the sand. The shepherds managed to rescue the baby after they heard her cry. They informed Mangalaram Vishnoi, the deputy sarpanch of the village, about the incident.

Currently, the baby girl is admitted to the newborn intensive care unit of a Jodhpur hospital. The police are searching for the relatives of the baby but have not found any clue till now.

Meanwhile, another tragic incident of suspected female infanticide took place in a village near Tamil Nadu’s Usilampatti. According to a Times of India report, the baby was the third girl child of Sivapriyanka and her husband Chinnasamy. The baby was taken to a hospital after she did not wake up from sleep. The doctors declared her brought dead. Statements of both the parents have been recorded in this regard and police have registered a case under relevant sections of the Criminal Procedure Code. The matter is currently being investigated by the police. Apart from that, B Pandiaraja of Madurai district child welfare committee is also conducting an inquiry in this regard.

