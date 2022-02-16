Sheriff: 4 Teens Among Passengers In N. Carolina Plane Crash

Beaufort (US), Feb 15 (AP) Four teenagers and four adults returning from a hunting trip were on board a small plane that crashed off the coast of North Carolina over the weekend, authorities announced Tuesday. The Carteret County Sheriff issued a news release naming the passengers and pilot who were all North Carolina residents. They ranged in age from 15 to 67. The group had been on a hunting trip in Hyde County and was returning to Carteret County.

Authorities said Monday that one body had been recovered by search crews that had been combing the area off the coast since the crash was reported Sunday. The sheriff’s news release didn’t confirm any other deaths or say if other bodies had been recovered. (AP) .

