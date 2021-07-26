Sherlyn Chopra To Move Bombay HC For Anticipatory Bail Before Appearing At Crime Branch

Actor Sherlyn Chopra, who was summoned by the property cell of the Mumbai police earlier today, is set to move Bombay High Court for anticipatory bail before appearing at the crime branch.

As per sources, Chopra has replied to the crime branch saying that she will move the court before appearing before the property cell of crime department to record her statement.

Earlier, Chopra announced on social media that she has given an official statement to the cyber cell in the ongoing investigation into Raj Kundra’s business dealings.

Mumbai police had summoned Chopra to appear before the property cell on Tuesday at 11 am in connection with the porn racket case involving Kundra, who was arrested on July 20.

Kundra’s company, which is owned by Kundra’s brother-in-law, used to manage an online streaming programme that allegedly generated porn videos in collaboration with a London-based firm.

Kundra had also applied for anticipatory bail in June against a case registered by the Maharashtra cyber police last year in relation to various platforms, which they said were involved in showcasing pornographic content.

In a recent development, police raided the office of Kundra’s Viaan Industries and found files related to financial exchanges and cryptocurrency.

Meanwhile, Mumbai Crime Branch has directed State Bank of India to seize two bank accounts of Kundra at Kanpur, according to bank officials.

The bank authorities noted that crores of rupees have been deposited in these two bank accounts.

