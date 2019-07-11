‘She’s Free to Take Her Decisions’: BJP's Bareilly MLA Reacts to Viral Video, Says Not Threatened Daughter
On Wednesday, Sakshi Misra, had warned that if anything happened to her or her husband, she would ensure her father was put behind bars.
Rajesh Misra , MLA from Bithari Chainpur in Bareilly.
Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh BJP legislator Rajesh Misra, whose daughter released a video accusing him of issuing threats and witch hunt after she married a Dalit man, on Thursday said that his daughter Sakshi is an adult and is free to marry the person of her choice.
Misra alias Pappu Bhartaul, MLA from Bithari Chainpur in Bareilly, said he has not issued and threats and her daughter is free to take her life decisions.
“The stories being run by the media are incorrect. My daughter is an adult and she is free to take her life decisions. No one from our family has issued any kind of threat. We are busy with the membership drive of the party. I wish her happiness wherever she is,” the BJP lawmaker said and also issued a clarification on his letter head in the matter.
On Wednesday, Sakshi, 23, uploaded a video on social media and said she has married Ajitesh Kumar 29, last week.
In another video, she alleged that there is a threat to her life from her father, brother and an associate and urged the Bareilly senior superintendent of police to provide security.
Sakshi has also appealed to the MPs and MLAs of Bareilly to not help her father as he along and others is out to “eliminate” her.
RK Pandey, deputy inspector general, said he has come to know of the video messages and asked the SSP to extend security to the couple but the girl has not disclosed her location yet.
In the video, Sakshi warned that if anything happens to her or her husband, she would ensure her father was put behind bars.
