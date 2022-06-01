Shift PM Package Employees, Minorities to Safer Locations by June 6, Orders J&K L-G Manoj Sinha

In a decision that would provide a sense of security to over 4,000 employees from the Kashmiri Pandit community working across the Valley under the Prime Minister Rehabilitation Package, the Jammu and Kashmir administration on Wednesday decided to “immediately post” all employees under the package and minority community to “secured locations” by June 6.

“Prime Minister Package employees and others from minority communities posted in Kashmir division will be immediately posted at secured locations and the process has to be completed by Monday June 6, 2022,” J&K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha told the officials at a high-level security review meeting.

As per sources, Sinha held a meeting of administrative heads and senior police officers in the backdrop of the recent increase in the incidents of killings of the members from the minority community in the Valley.

THE INCIDENTS

Earlier last month, Rahul Bhat, a Kashmiri Pandit employee, at the Tehsil office at Chadoora area of Budgam was killed by terrorists inside his office.

On Tuesday, another civilian, a school teacher identified as Rajni Bala, was gunned down by terrorists inside her school in Gopalpura area of Kulgam district.

After Bhat’s murder, Kashmiri Pandit employees have been holding protests across the Valley, demanding they be shifted to safer locations outside Kashmir till the situation improves.

On Tuesday, a group of protesting Kashmiri Pandit employees served an ultimatum to the Sinha administration that they should be shifted to safer locations in the next 24 hours, failing which they would resign en masse and shift to Jammu.

THE INSTRUCTIONS

“In addition to a special cell within the LG secretariat, the General Administration Department will also have a dedicated email ID for complaints and grievance redressal. There is a need to sensitise lower-rung officials in every department to take up such matters/ complaints seriously and on priority,” sources said.

Sinha said any lapse in dealing with complaints of harassment of the PM Package and minority community will be dealt with strictly, said sources.

“Confidence-building measures must be taken to ensure that the employees feel safe and secure. Senior officers to visit employees for first-hand appraisal of concerning issues. DCs and SPs to actively monitor the complaints of such employees,” sources said.

Sinha also told the officials that other issues of the employees and preparation of seniority lists must be completed within three weeks.

“DCs/SSPs must carry out assessment of accommodation of the PM package and minority community employees. It has to be ensured that no employee should work or reside in isolated areas of in a scattered manner,” Sinha instructed the officials.

