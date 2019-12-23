Shikaripara Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Nalin Soren of JMM Leads

(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)

7. Shikaripara (शिरकारीपाड़ा), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Santhal Parganas region and Dumka (दुमका) district of Jharkhand (झारखंड) and is part of the Santhal Pargana (संथाल परगना) division. Shikaripara is part of 2. Dumka Lok Sabha constituency.

Demographic profile: This Rural (Scheduled Tribes) constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 30.24% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 10.35%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 62.54%.

In the 2019 elections, there were a total of 2,08,545 eligible electors, of which 1,03,521 were male, 1,05,022 female and 2 voters of the third gender.

Among the first-time voters in Shikaripara, there are 4037 voters in the 18-19 years age group, of which 2306 are male, 1731 are female and 0 of the third gender. In addition, there are a total of 1160 voters in the 80+ age category and 3020 voters have been indentified as persons with disabilities.

Shikaripara Election Results 2019 Results PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME JMM -- -- Nalin Soren LEADING BJP -- -- Paritosh Soren TMC -- -- Munni Hansda JVMP -- -- Rajesh Murmu AJSU -- -- Shyam Marandi RJP -- -- Rekha Hembrom LJP -- -- Shivdhan Murmu JD(U) -- -- Salkhan Murmu JPP -- -- Sunil Kumar Marandi IND -- -- Ganesh Soren IND -- -- Stephan Besra IND -- -- Habil Murmu JKKP -- -- Debu Dehri

In the 2014 polls, there were a total of 1,93,266 eligible electors, of which 96,788 were male, 96,478 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The total number of eligible voters in the seat in 2009 was 1,68,335.

Shikaripara has an elector sex ratio of 1014.5.

Past winners/MLAs: In the 2014 Jharkhand Assembly elections, Nalin Soren of JMM won in this seat by defeating the JVM candidate by a margin of 24501 votes which was 16.64% of the total votes polled in the constituency. JMM had a vote share of 42.04% in 2014 in the seat.

In 2009, of JMM won in this seat by defeating the JVM candidate by a margin of 1,003 votes which was 0.93% of the total votes polled in the constituency. JMM had a vote share of 28.3% in 2009 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, JMM got the most votes and the in the 7. Shikaripara Assembly segment of Dumka Lok Sabha constituency. Dumka Parliament seat was won by BJP's Sunil Soren.

Number of contestants: A total of 13 candidates contested in the 2019 elections. In 2014 there were 12 contestants and in 2009 elections 12 candidates battled for the seat.

Voter turnout: In the 2019 Jharkhand state Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at %. In 2014, this seat registered a turnout of 76.18%, while it was 63.96% in 2009. The turnout change in 2019 over 2014 is %.

Poll dates: The seat went to the polls on Friday, December 20, 2019 in Phase 5 of the Jharkhand Assembly elections. Counting of votes are being held on Monday, December 23, 2019.

Number of polling stations: In the 2019 elections there were a total of 261 polling stations in 7. Shikaripara constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2014 elections was 227.

Extent: 7. Shikaripara constituency comprises of the following areas of Dumka district of Jharkhand: Sikaripara, Raneshwar and Kathikundl police stations in Dumka Sadar sub-division.

Map location: The geographic coordinates of Shikaripara is: 24.2218 87.4597.

