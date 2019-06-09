Shikhar Dhawan: ICC Ranking, Career Info, Stats and Form Guide as on June 5
Shikhar Dhawan is an Indian batsman and part of the Indian cricket team in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019. He is 33 years old.
(Photo credit: Reuters) Shikhar Dhawan is opening for India in ICC World Cup 2019
Shikhar Dhawan is an Indian cricketer. He was born on December 5, 1985, Delhi. He is 33 years of age. He is primarily an opening left-hand batter and bowls right-arm offbreak.
He has played for the following cricket teams: India, Deccan Chargers, Delhi, Delhi Capitals, Delhi Daredevils, Delhi Under-16s, India A, Mumbai Indians, Sunrisers Hyderabad.
Dhawan has played in 129 One Day Internationals (ODIs) and has scored 5,363 runs at an average of 44.32. His highest score is 143. He has scored 16 centuries and 27 half-centuries.
Dhawan made his ODI debut against Australia at Visakhapatnam, October 20, 2010, and the last ODI he played was against Australia at Delhi, Mar 13, 2019.
This Shikhar Dhawan: India cricketer profile is updated as of 9 AM, June 9, 2019.
Also Watch
-
ICC World Cup 2019: Why ICC Objected To Dhoni's "Balidan" Insignia On Gloves
-
Friday 08 June , 2018
World Oceans Day: Saving the Oceans by Combating Plastic Pollution
-
Thursday 06 June , 2019
Water Crisis In Betul, Villagers Forced To Drink Contaminated Water
-
Thursday 06 June , 2019
Operation Blue Star Anniversary: Pro-Khalistani Slogans Raised In Golden Temple
-
Friday 07 June , 2019
Bank Customers in for a Treat as RBI Makes Online Transfers Free by Removing Charges on NEFT, RTGS
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Once a Cricketer, Ashleigh Barty Finally Ends Australia's Wait for French Open Crown
- Sonali Kulkarni Talks About Playing Mother in Bharat, Sophie Turner Reveals GoT Secret
- ICC World Cup 2019: Why ICC Objected To Dhoni's "Balidan" Insignia On Gloves
- Nick Plays With Swords, Joe Falls Apart, The Jonas Brothers are Really Missing Game of Thrones
- Indians Call for World Cup Boycott After ICC Asks Dhoni to Remove Army Insignia Gloves
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s