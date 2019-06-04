English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Shikhar Dhawan: ICC Ranking, Career Info, Stats and Form Guide as on June 4
Shikhar Dhawan is an Indian batsman and part of the Indian cricket team in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019. He is 33 years old.
Shikhar Dhawan is opening for India in ICC World Cup 2019
Shikhar Dhawan is an Indian cricketer. He was born on December 5, 1985, Delhi. He is 33 years of age. He is primarily an opening left-hand batter and bowls right-arm offbreak.
He has played for the following cricket teams: India, Deccan Chargers, Delhi, Delhi Capitals, Delhi Daredevils, Delhi Under-16s, India A, Mumbai Indians, Sunrisers Hyderabad.
Dhawan has played in 128 One Day Internationals (ODIs) and has scored 5,355 runs at an average of 44.62. His highest score is 143. He has scored 16 centuries and 27 half-centuries.
Dhawan made his ODI debut against Australia at Visakhapatnam, October 20, 2010, and the last ODI he played was against Australia at Delhi, Mar 13, 2019.
This Shikhar Dhawan: India cricketer profile is updated as of 9 AM, June 4, 2019.
