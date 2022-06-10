Shillong Lottery 2022: Check the Winning Numbers for June 11 Teer Game

SHILLONG LOTTERY 2022: Meghalaya’s capital city organises the fascinating betting game of Shillong Teer at the Polo Stadium in Shillong. In the game hosted by Khasi Hills Archery Association, 50 professional archers from the 12 best shooting clubs showcase their talent at the stadium. The game is inspired by the traditional sport of Archery. Its purpose is to entice the youth to take interest in traditional sports by providing them with the possibility of making easy money.

The Archery game played from Monday to Saturday is based on bets placed by the participants. It is played in two rounds. The archers are given 30 arrows in the first round and 20 arrows in the second round, with the goal of hitting all of the arrows in two minutes. The participants are expected to anticipate the exact number of arrows that will hit the target.

If your Saturday is fortunate and you guess the right number of arrows, it can lead you to win amazing price money. For testing your fortune this Saturday, you must buy your lucky tickets from any state-authorised lottery ticket selling shop from 10 AM to 3:30 PM. The tickets of Shillong Teer provide you with a plentiful amount of options to choose from as it ranges from Re.1 to Rs.100.

People who own a Re.1 ticket can earn up to Rs.80 on predicting correctly in round one. By performing the same in the second round, they can win up to Rs.60, however, making the correct guess for both rounds will get you Rs 4000.

The timings for round one to commence is 3:45 PM, the results for which are declared at 4:15 PM, followed by the second round, which starts at 4:45 PM. The results for the second round are declared at 5:15 PM. If you’re interested, now is the time to get your hands on the tickets. Also, keep an eye on the Meghalaya Lottery Department’s official website for results or click on this link http://www.meghalayateer.com/

