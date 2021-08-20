Shillong Lottery Result 2021: Check Shillong Teer Games Result for August 20 and Other Details

Shillong Teer is a popular betting game of Meghalaya based on the traditional sport of archery. Played from Monday to Saturday, the game is organized by the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association in two rounds — the first round at 3.45 pm, followed by the second round at 4.45 pm. Those who buy the tickets for the Shillong Teer game are required to predict the winning number of arrows that are shot by a team of archers.

The team of archers from the 12 participating clubs of the association gather at Polo Ground in the state capital city Shillong to participate in the archery match. Once the match begins, a group of 50 archers shoot 30 arrows each at the target in the first round and 20 arrows each in the second round within five minutes. According to the rules of the Shillong Teer game, the minimum distance between the target and archer has to be between 15.21 meters and 30.48 meters.

After the archery match is played, the correct numbers of arrows that hit the target in each round are displayed on the official website www.meghalayateer.com separately at 4:15 pm and 5.15 pm. Those who have bought Shillong Teer tickets for August 20 can check the result by following these simple steps:

Step 1: Open any internet browser and enter the official address of the Meghalaya Lottery Department or copy and paste the given link - www.meghalayateer.com in the search bar

Step 2: The homepage of the Meghalaya Lottery Department website willopen, where you need to click on the link for the Shillong Teer lottery result on August 20

Step 3: Once you click on the link, it will redirect you to a new webpage that will display the Shillong Teer game result for both rounds separately

Step 4: Check the winning numbers and see if your predictions are right or not

The winners of Shillong Teer for August 20 will get Rs 80 for every Re 1 ticket bought in the first round, while Rs 60 is awarded for every Re1 ticket in the second round.

