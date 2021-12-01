Shillong Lottery Result 2021: Check Winning Numbers for December 1 Morning Teer Games

Shillong Lottery Result 2021: The Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association has declared the winning numbers for Shillong Morning Teer games for Wednesday, December 1. The lucky number for the first round of Shillong Morning Teer game is 68, and for the second round, it is 07.

Shillong Teer is a legal game organised in Meghalaya. Unlike other lottery games in the country, it is an archery-based betting game. It is a century-old traditional game, legalised under the Meghalaya Amusement and Betting Tax (Amendment) Act, 1982. Coordinated by the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association, these games are hosted at the Polo Ground, Police Bazar in the capital city. Hundreds of tribal archers from a dozen archery clubs participate in the game twice every day with a quiver full of arrows. Shillong Teer is played on all days of the week except Sundays.

The winners are decided based on the number of ‘Teers’ (arrows) shots, not by a random lucky draw of ticket numbers. Counters sell the tickets between 10 am to 3:30 pm across the state. Those who have purchased tickets to play Shillong Teer can check the results on the official website meghalayateer.com. Since the games are organised in two rounds, results for the first and second round for December 1, Wednesday will be announced separately. The first round of results at 03:30 pm, and the second at 04:30 pm.

Individuals can participate in this popular gambling game and win monetary prizes. The preliminary round will have ticket buyers place a bet on the shots hit by the archers, who will hit 30 targets each. The ticket holder can win Rs 80 for every Re 1 ticket bet placed, if the Teer Dream numbers are predicted accurately.

The number of archers for the second round will remain the same, where archers will shoot with 20 arrows. The bettors can win Rs 60 for each Re 1 ticket bought only if the estimation is correct. For every Re 1 ticket bought, a lucky participant can win upto Rs 4,000, if the prediction are perfect for both rounds.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.