Shillong Lottery Result 2021: Check Winning Numbers for December 10 Morning Teer Games

The result for Shillong Teer, the legalised archery-based betting lottery game of Meghalaya, will be displayed in the afternoon on the official portal https://www.meghalayateer.com/. The one who bet on the Teer Dream Numbers for today’s archery match should stick to their laptop/phone to know the result. The Shillong Teer is held six days a week from Monday to Saturday. The result of this betting game is based on the outcome of archery matches played at the Polo Ground in Meghalaya’s capital city Shillong. Trained archers from 12 archery clubs of the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association participate in this game.

Since the archery game is conducted in two rounds, the Shillong Teer Dream numbers are also released in two parts — one at 04:15 PM and the other at 05:15 PM. The maiden round of the archery competition begins at 3.45 PM, whereas the second round begins at 04:45 PM. According to the rules of the archery game, a group of 50 archers shoot 30 arrows each in the beginning round and 20 arrows each in the last round. The number of arrows that hit the target correctly is the Teer Dream number and those who predict the correct numbers becomes the winner. It must be noted that the bets can be placed by purchasing the Shillong Teer tickets from any state-authorised vendors. The ticket shops remain open for customers between 10 am and 3:30 pm.

As Shillong Teer is a betting game, the prize money is also different from other lotteries conducted across the country. The winners of the first round are awarded Rs 80 for every Re 1 ticket while in the second round, the winning amount is Rs 60 for every Re 1 ticket. There are also some lucky winners who win both the rounds and win as many as Rs 4000 for every Re 1 ticket. The Teer Dream numbers for Thursday’s match was 46 in the first round and 69 in the second round.

