Shillong Lottery Result 2021: Check Winning Numbers for December 11 Morning Teer Games

Shillong Lottery Result 2021: The Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association has announced the winning numbers for Shillong Morning Teer games for Saturday, December 11. The lucky number for the first round of Shillong Morning Teer game is 59, and for the second round, it is 46. Meanwhile, the winning numbers for first round of December 10 Shillong Teer game is 45, and for the second round, it’s 83.

Have you heard of Meghalaya’s lottery game, Shillong Teer? The legalised betting lottery game organised at the Polo Ground in Meghalaya’s capital city Shillong is based on the centuries-old traditional sport, archery. The result for Shillong Teer will get displayed today in the afternoon on the official portal, i.e, https://www.meghalayateer.com/. The one who has placed a bet on the Teer Dream Numbers for today’s archery match should head to the website at the given time.

As the archery game is conducted in two rounds, the Shillong Teer Dream numbers are released at two different timings, the result of the first round is out by 04:15 PM and the other by 05:15 PM. The Shillong Teer is organised six days a week from Monday to Saturday.

The question is how is Shillong Teer played? Unlike other lotteries wherein lucky draws are held, the result of this betting game is based on the result of archery matches played at the Polo Ground. Trained archers from the archery clubs of the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association, which also organises the game in Polo Ground, participate in this game.

The maiden round of the archery match is held at 3.45 pm, followed by the second round that starts at 04:45 PM. As per the rules of the archery game, a group of 50 archers is given 30 arrows each for the preliminary round, and 20 arrows each in the last round.

The ticket holders who predict the number of arrows hitting the target correctly become winners. Participants can place bets by purchasing the Shillong Teer tickets from any state-authorised vendors, who sell tickets between 10 am and 3:30 pm.

The prize money of Shillong Teer is Rs 80 for every Re1 ticket, in the first round and Rs 60 for every Re1 ticket, in the second round. There are also some lucky winners who emerge victorious in both rounds, they win as many as Rs 4000 for every Re 1 ticket.

