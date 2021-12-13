Shillong Lottery Result 2021: Check Winning Numbers for December 13 Morning Teer Games

Shillong Lottery Result 2021: The Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association has announced the winning numbers for Shillong Morning Teer games for Monday, December 13. The lucky number for the first round of Shillong Morning Teer game is 94, and for the second round, it is 51. Meanwhile, the winning numbers for first round of December 11 Shillong Teer game is 45.

Shillong hosts a traditional archery-based betting game from Monday to Saturday. Known as Shillong Teer, the venue for the games is Polo Ground in the capital city of Meghalaya. The event is organised by Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association, comprising a dozen archery clubs. 50 archers from the archery clubs take part in the Shillong Teer game with a quiver full of arrows, twice everyday.

To buy a Shillong Teer ticket, you can visit any registered counter across the state between 10 am and 3:30 pm. Lottery ticket holders can go to the official official website meghalayateer.com. to view the results for today, December 13. The announcement of the results of the first round is at 03:30 pm, while for the second round, the results are announced at 04:30 pm. Winners of the betting game are decided based on the number of arrows/ ‘teers’ shot, unlike other lotteries where winners are based on random lucky draws of tickets.

Fortunate individuals can get lucky by taking part in this popular gambling game. The preliminary round will start with ticket holders betting on the shots hit by the archers, who will aim 30 targets each. The participant can win Rs 80 for each Re 1 ticket bet placed, if the Teer Dream numbers are correctly guessed.

For the second round, archers are given 20 arrows each to hit the target. Participants can win Rs 60 for each Re 1 ticket bet placed. If the prediction is accurate in both the rounds, the ticket holders can win upto Rs 4000 for per Re 1 ticket they place bets on.

