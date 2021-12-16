Shillong Lottery Result 2021: Check Winning Numbers for December 16 Morning Teer Games

Shillong Lottery Result 2021: The Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association has announced the winning numbers for Shillong Morning Teer games for Thursday, December 16. The lucky number for the first round of Shillong Morning Teer game is 47, and for the second round, it is 73. Meanwhile, the winning numbers for first round of December 15 Shillong Teer game is 23, and for the second round, it’s 47.

Shillong Teer is a popular betting game based on the traditional sport of archery, played at the Polo Ground, Police Bazar in the capital city. Organised by the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association, it sends 50 archers from the dozen clubs associated with them to participate in the game. Shillong Teer can help lucky participants win monetary prizes. Those interested in trying their luckcan buy a ticket from any state authorised shop open between 10 am and 3:30 pm.

Played from Monday to Saturday, the lottery game is based on the number of arrows or ‘teers’ shot by the archer. If you have purchased a lottery ticket for the December 16, Shillong Teer match, visit the official website at meghalayateer.com to check the lottery results, once released. The match is held in two rounds and the results are updated online at 4:15 pm for the preliminary round and 5.15 pm for the concluding round.

The ticket holders should place a bet on the targets hit by the archers to participate in the game. The first round involves archers hitting at 30 targets each. The winners can take home Rs 80 for every Re 1 ticket, if the Teer Dream numbers are correctly predicted.

The number of archers is the same for the next round. The last round has archers aim with 20 arrows each and for this, bettors can win Rs 60 for each Re 1 ticket bought for the game. If only the participant has correctly estimated the outcome, it is considered a win-win situation. A few lucky participants can win Rs 4,000 for each Re 1 ticket purchased if they make an accurate guess for both rounds.

