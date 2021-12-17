Shillong Lottery Result 2021: Check Winning Numbers for December 17 Morning Teer Games

Shillong Lottery Result 2021: The Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association has announced the winning numbers for Shillong Morning Teer games for Friday, December 17. The lucky number for the first round of Shillong Morning Teer game is 59, and for the second round, it is 82.

A number of lotteries are organised across the country. In Meghalaya, the lottery-based lottery game is known as Shillong Teer. With its origins in the traditional sport of archery, Shillong Teer is played every day, except Sunday, at the Polo Ground, Police Bazar in the capital city. Shillong Teer is organised by the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association, and if you are interested in participating – head to any state authorised ticket selling shop open between 10 am and 3:30 pm. While the archers from the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association play the archery game, the ticket holders bet money on the possible outcomes. All lucky participants who make the correct prediction, win monetary prizes.

The lottery game is based on the number of arrows or ‘teers’ shot by the archer at the target, in a particular round. If you buy a lottery ticket for the December 17, Shillong Teer match, visit the official website at meghalayateer.com to check the lottery results. The first round of the Shillong Teer begins at 3:30 pm and the second round commences at 4:30 pm, next the results are updated on the website at 4:15 pm for the preliminary round, followed by the result of second round at 5.15 pm.

The 50 archers from the association hit 30 arrows each at the target in the first round, and if the prediction of the ticket-holder matches with the Teer dream numbers, the winners can take home Rs 80 for every Re 1 ticket they bet on.

In the last round, the same number of archers aim with 20 arrows each. And if the prediction of the ticket holder matches with the Teer Dream numbers of round 2, the winners can win Rs 60 for each Re 1 ticket bought for the game. If only the participant has correctly estimated the outcome of both rounds, they get to win Rs. 4000 for each Re 1 ticket purchased.

