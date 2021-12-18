Shillong Lottery Result 2021: Check Winning Numbers for December 18 Morning Teer Games

Shillong Lottery Result 2021: Shillong Lottery Result 2021: The Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association has announced the winning numbers for Shillong Morning Teer games for Saturday, December 18. The lucky number for the first round of Shillong Morning Teer game is 73, and for the second round, it is 06. Meanwhile, the winning numbers for first round of December 17 Shillong Teer game is 19, and for the second round, it’s 48.

A number of lotteries are organised across the country but Meghalaya is the only state to link it to an age-old traditional sport. The archery-based lottery game in the state is known as Shillong Teer. It is played every week from Monday To Saturday, at the Polo Ground located in the Police Bazar in the capital city. The lottery game is organised by the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association, and for the tickets, you can head to any state authorised ticket selling shops, which are open between 10 am and 3:30 pm.

On one hand, the archers from the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association play the archery game, while on the other, the ticket holders bet money on the possible outcomes. All the lucky participants, who are able to make correct predictions, win cash prizes.

In the lottery game, the archers shoot a set number of arrows or ‘teers’ at the target, in a particular round. If you have purchased a lottery ticket for today’s December 18, Shillong Teer match, move to the official website of Shillong Teer, meghalayateer.com to view the lottery results.

The first round of the Shillong Teer will commence at 3:30 pm, followed by the second round which will begin at 4:30 pm. Participants should note that the results are updated on the website at 4:15 pm (for the first round), and at 5:15 PM (for the second round)

If the prediction of the ticket-holder matches with the Teer dream numbers for the first round, the winners are eligible to take home Rs 80 for every Re 1 ticket they bet on. Moreover, if the prediction of the ticket holder matches with the Teer Dream numbers in the second round, the winners get Rs 60 for each Re 1 ticket bought for the game. Some lucky winners who predict the Teer Dream numbers correctly for both rounds, are eligible to claim Rs 4000 for each Re 1 ticket purchased.

