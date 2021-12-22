Shillong Lottery Result 2021: Check Winning Numbers for December 22 Morning Teer Games

Shillong Lottery Result 2021: The Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association has announced the winning numbers for Shillong Morning Teer games for Wednesday, December 22. The lucky number for the first round of Shillong Morning Teer game is 16, and for the second round, it is 85.

Around 13 states host lottery games in India. The holiday season would possibly be a great occasion to win whooping prizes in the lottery. Meghalaya is one of the states which conducts lottery games, known as Shillong Teer. Contrary to other lotteries, Shillong’s legalised lottery game is based on an age-old traditional sport of archery. The bets in Shillong Teer are placed on the probable number of arrows that will get shot in a particular round at the target. Most lottery systems work by pulling lottery tickets, however, the Shillong Teer winners are declared on the basis of the result of the Shillong Teer game.

The archery is organised at the Polo Ground, Police Bazar in the capital city, from Monday to Saturday. Around 5000 ticket counters, which sell lottery tickets, are set up across the state. Interested people can visit these lottery counters from 10 am to 3:30 pm. The ticket holders buy the tickets which represent their prediction of the possible outcomes of the archery matches.

As far as the archery match is concerned, the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association sends 50 archers from the 12 archery clubs to participate in this archery game. Participants, who have placed bets, should visit the official website of Meghalaya Teer, meghalayateer.com to view the December 22 Shillong Teer result. The first round of Shillong Teer begins at 3:30 pm, followed by the second round which begins at 4:30 pm. The winning list of the preliminary round will get updated online by 4:15 pm and the result of the concluding round gets updated by 5:15 pm.

Participants who predict the correct Teer Dream numbers in first-round claim Rs 80 for every Re 1 ticket they bet on. Whereas participants who predict the Teer dream numbers of the second round correctly, are handed over Rs 60 for each Re 1 ticket bought. A few lucky bettors, who predict the correct Teer Dream numbers for both rounds, win Rs 4000 for every Re 1 ticket they bet on.

