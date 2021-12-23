Shillong Lottery Result 2021: Check Winning Numbers for December 23 Morning Teer Games

Shillong Lottery Result 2021: The Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association has announced the winning numbers for Shillong Morning Teer games for Thursday, December 23. The lucky number for the first round of Shillong Morning Teer game is 16, and for the second round, it is 76.

The state of Meghalaya organises the much-anticipated betting-lottery game of Shillong Teer, which is inspired by the traditional sport of archery played in the region. Shillong Teer is played from Monday to Saturday and involves a team of 50 archers from 12 archery clubs of Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association who take aim at the target. Ticket-holders of the Shillong Teer game place their bets on the number of arrows that hit the target.

Winners take home monetary prizes after their predictions are realised. Those who have placed bets in December 23 Shillong Teer archery match, can view the results at the Meghalaya Lottery department’s official website: www.meghalayateer.com.

The ticket-holders can place their bets in both the two rounds of the game or just one of the rounds. In the first round, archers are given 30 arrows each and in the second round, they are given 20 arrows each to shoot at the target.

The first match of Thursday’s Shillong Teer will begin at 3.45 pm, while the second round will begin an hour later at 4.45 pm. The results for the first round will be uploaded on the website at 4.15 pm followed by the Teer Dream numbers of the second round which will be released at 5.15 pm.

Those who have placed their bets on today’s archery match and win the first round will be awarded Rs 80 for every Re 1 ticket they purchased; while winners of the second round, will get Rs 60 for every Re1 ticket bet placed in the match. There are a few occasions, when a ticket-holder wins both the rounds of archery, organisers of Shillong Teer award them Rs 4000 for every Re 1 ticket they bet on.

Those who wish to participate in the upcoming games of Shillong Teer and win some money, can do so by purchasing the tickets from any state-authorised ticket shop in Meghalaya. These shops are open from Monday to Saturday and the timing to visit these betting shops are from 10 am to 3.30 pm.

