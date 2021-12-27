Shillong Lottery Result 2021: Check Winning Numbers for December 27 Morning Teer Games

Shillong Lottery Result 2021: The Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association has announced the winning numbers for Shillong Morning Teer games for Monday, December 27. The lucky number for the first round of Shillong Morning Teer game is 47, and for the second round, it is 54.

New Year is a great time to participate in the lottery and get lucky by winning exciting monetary prizes. Known as the Scotland of the East for its stunning natural landscapes, the state of Meghalaya organises the most unconventional and interesting lotteries in the country. Of the 13 Indian states permitted to host legal lotteries, the capital city of Meghalaya hosts an archery-based game called Shillong Teer. The government has been putting efforts to preserve and popularise the age-old traditional sport of archery.

Shillong Teer winners are declared based on the number of ‘teers’ or arrows shot. This system is quite different from the usual scheme where lottery winners are decided by a random lucky draw of tickets.

Shillong Teer is played from Monday to Saturday at the city’s Polo Ground in Police Bazar. The Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association organises these games and sends 50 tribal archers from its dozen archery clubs to take part in the game with a quiver full of arrows. If you wish to try your luck, you can purchase a lottery ticket and participate in the game.

All you need to do is guess the possible outcomes of the shots targeted by the archers during the game. A number of ticket counters have been set up across Meghalaya. These shops sell lottery tickets from 10 am to 3:30 pm.

The games are separated into two rounds: the first starts at 3:30 pm and the second commences at 4:30 pm. The results of Shillong Teer are posted online at meghalayateer.com.

To view the December 27 Shillong Teer result, follow the winning list of the preliminary round which will be updated by 4:15 pm. To check the results of the concluding round, you may have to wait till 5:15 pm, when the results are updated.

The drill for the participants is simple. For the first round, ticket holders are required to guess the Teer Dream numbers. Participants will be awarded Rs 80 for every Re 1 ticket if their estimation is accurate. For those who have correctly guessed the Teer dream numbers for the next round, they are handed over Rs 60 for every Re 1 ticket.

A few lucky bettors are eligible to claim Rs 4000 for every Re 1 ticket they buy if they can guess the Teer Dream numbers correctly for both rounds.

