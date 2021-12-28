Shillong Lottery Result 2021: Check Winning Numbers for December 28 Morning Teer Games

Shillong Lottery Result 2021: The Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association has announced the winning numbers for Shillong Morning Teer games for Tuesday, December 28. The lucky number for the first round of Shillong Morning Teer game is 83, and for the second round, it is 72.

Meghalaya hosts the most unconventional lotteries in the country. Shillong, the city bestowed with the beauty of heaven, has been actively popularising an age-old sport of archery through lotteries. Being one of the 13 states in India to host legal lotteries, Meghalaya’s capital has made an exception by conducting archery-based betting games. The parameters to decide the winner of the game are as different as the lottery system.

One has to correctly decide the number of arrows or ‘teers’ shot to become a winner of Shillong Teer. Usually, the winners are decided by a random lucky draw of tickets. Held at Polo Ground of Police Bazar in the city, Shillong Teer is coordinated by Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association comprising a dozen archery clubs. The organization sends 50 tribal archers from these clubs, who reach the venue to participate with a quiver full of arrows. Played from Monday to Saturday, the archery-based game is held in two separate rounds.

Results for the Shillong Teer match on December 28 will be updated online at www.meghalayateer.com. The teer dream numbers of the first round will be announced at 04:15 pm. To see the results of the second round bettors have to wait till 05:15 pm.

In the first round, archers will shoot with 30 arrows followed by the second round in which they will take 20 arrows to aim at the target. Bettors who make a correct guess in the first round, can take home Rs 80 for each Re1 bet on the target number. Ticket-holders who accurately estimate the teer dream numbers in the next round, can be awarded Rs 60 for each Re 1 ticket.

Few lucky participants can win upto Rs 4000 for each Re1 ticket, if the prediction is correct for both rounds.

To participate in Shillong Teer games, one can visit any of the registered ticket counters set up across the state and buy the tickets. The working hours of these shops are 10am to 3:30pm.

