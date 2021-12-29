Shillong Lottery Result 2021: Check Winning Numbers for December 29 Morning Teer Games

Shillong Lottery Result 2021: The Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association has announced the winning numbers for Shillong Morning Teer games for Wednesday, December 29. The lucky number for the first round of Shillong Morning Teer game is 16, and for the second round, it is 94.

From Monday to Saturday, an archery-based betting game called Shillong Teer is played at the Polo Ground in the capital city of Meghalaya. Organised by Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association, the game will have 50 archers with a quiver full of arrows from its dozen clubs to participate. Visit any registered shop set up across the state between 10 am and 3:30 pm to buy a Shillong Teer ticket. Lottery ticket holders can go to meghalayateer.com to view the results for December 29.

The first round starts at 03:30 pm, and the results will be updated online at 4:15 pm. The results of the second round, which starts at 04:30 pm, will be updated at 05:15pm on the official website.

The winners of the game are decided on the basis of the number of ‘teers’ or arrows shot, unlike other lottery systems where winners are decided on a random lucky draw of tickets.

Interested people can get lucky by participating in popular gambling game. The preliminary round will involve ticket holders placing bets on the shots targeted by the archers, who will hit 30 targets each. The participant can take home Rs 80 for every Re 1 ticket bet placed if they correctly guess the Teer Dream numbers.

Archers are given 20 arrows in the second round to hit the target. Ticket holders can win Rs 60 for every Re 1 ticket purchased if the estimation is accurate. Participants can win Rs 4000 for each Re1 ticket they bet on if they make the correct prediction in both rounds.

