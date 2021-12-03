Shillong Lottery Result 2021: Check Winning Numbers for December 3 Morning Teer Games

Shillong Lottery Result 2021: The Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association has declared the winning numbers for Shillong Morning Teer games for Friday, December 3. The lucky number for the first round of Shillong Morning Teer game is 66, and for the second round, it is 34.

Are you one of the participants of December 3 Shillong Teer? Well, you have come to the right place if you are looking for the details of the sporting-cum-betting event. The game is organised by the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association and it is inspired by the traditional sport of archery.

Shillong Teer was legalised 1982 by the state government after it passed the Meghalaya Amusements and Betting Tax (Amendment) Act. The game is played from Monday to Saturday and the winners are given exciting money prizes after they successfully predict the number of arrows that hit the target. Those who have bought the ticket for Friday’s Shillong Teer archery match, can check the winning Teer Dream number at the Meghalaya Lottery department’s official portal: www.meghalayateer.com

Every round of Shillong Teer includes 50 archers from the 12 archery clubs of Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association. The ticket-holders place their bet on the number of arrows hitting the target in two rounds. Participants are free to place their bets in just one round or both the rounds.

Archers shoot 30 arrows each in the first round, while in the second round, the same number of archers shoot 20 arrows each. The first match of Shillong Teer will begin at 3.45 pm on Friday, followed by the second round starting an hour later at 4.45 pm. The results for the first round will be shared with the participants on the website at 4.15 pm followed by the winning numbers of the second round at 5.15 pm.

Participants who win in the first round are awarded Rs 80 for every Re 1 ticket they bet on; while participants winning in the second round get Rs 60 for every Re1 ticket. In some rare cases, when participants emerge victorious in both rounds, they are given Rs 4000 for every R e1 ticket.

To participate in the upcoming games of Shillong Teer, you will have to purchase the tickets from a state-authorised ticket shop in Meghalaya. The betting shops are open for customers from Monday to Saturday. The timing to visit these state-run shops is from 10 am to 3.30 pm.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.