Shillong Lottery Result 2021: Check Winning Numbers for December 7 Morning Teer Games

Inspired by the centuries-old traditional game of archery, Meghalaya’s state capital hosts the betting lottery game of Shillong Teer on all days, except Sunday. The Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association organises the lottery game at Shillong’s Polo Ground and also sends in their archers to play the match. Whereas, the ticket holders place bets on the possible outcomes. Participants, who have bought the ticket for today’s December 7 Shillong Teer archery match, can visit the Meghalaya Lottery department’s official portal: www.meghalayateer.com to view the result.

Where To Buy Lottery Tickets?

The Shillong Teer betting shops, selling lottery tickets, are open from Monday to Saturday, between 10 am and 3.30 pm.

The Shillong Teer result depends on the performance of the 50 archers, from the 12 archery clubs of Khasi Hills Association. The ticket-holders bet on the number of arrows that will likely hit the target during a particular round of the Shillong Teer game. Each day, two rounds of archery matches are held, participants are free to place bets on either or both the rounds. In the first round, each archer is given 30 arrows, and for the second round, the same number of archers take aim at the target with 20 arrows.

The first match of Shillong Teer will begin at 3.45 pm on December 7, Tuesday, while the second round will commence at 4.45 pm. The results for the first round will be out on the website at 4.15 pm followed by the winning list of the second round, which will get released an hour later at 5.15 pm.

Prize Structure of Shillong Teer

Winners of the preliminary round take home Rs 80 for every Re 1 ticket they bet on. Winners of the second round win Rs 60 for every Re1 ticket. if a participant emerges victorious in both rounds, they get to win Rs 4000 for every Re 1 ticket.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.