Shillong Lottery Result 2021: Check Winning Numbers for December 8 Morning Teer Games

Shillong Lottery Result 2021: Popularly known as the Scotland of the east, Shillong is the abode of clouds and has the beauty of heaven. The capital city of Meghalaya will host a popular archery-based betting game. Shillong Teer is a legal game organized at the Polo Ground, by the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association, including a dozen archery clubs. Hundreds of tribal archers with a quiver full of arrows participate twice every day in Shillong Teer.

The association has announced the winning numbers for Shillong Morning Teer games for Wednesday, December 8. The lucky number for the first round of Shillong Morning Teer game is 83, and for the second round, it is 07.

Also read: Satta Live Result 2021: What is Satta King? How to Check Live Results Online? Check Results Here

Winners of Shillong Teer are based on the number of ‘Teers’ (arrows) shot, unlike other lotteries where winners are declared on the basis of ticket numbers. One can buy the tickets from 10 am to 3:30 pm from counters set up across the state. Shillong Teer is not played on Sundays.

Also read: Kerala Lottery Result 2021: Check Winning Numbers for Akshaya AK-527 Lottery for December 8; First Prize Rs 70 Lakh!

Lottery ticket holders can go to the official portal meghalayateer.com to view the results for today, December 8. The results of the first round are announced at 03:30 pm, while for the second round, the announcement is made at 04:30 pm to view the results of the second round.

Also read: West Bengal Lottery Result 2021: Dear Bangalakshmi Raidak Results for December 8 at 4 PM; Check Details

50 archers from the 12 archery take part in the Shillong Teer game, played in two separate rounds. Participants place their bet on the number of arrows or ‘teers’ predicted to hit the target.

Archers are given 30 arrows in the first round. The number of archers remains unchanged but going into the second round, they take 20 arrows each to aim at the target. Participants in the first round can win as much as Rs 80 for every Re 1 ticket they place bets on. They can win Rs 60 for every Re 1 ticket bet placed in the second round. If participants’ prediction is correct in both the rounds of the betting game, they can win as much as Rs4000 for every Re1 ticket they place bets on.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.