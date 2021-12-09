Shillong Lottery Result 2021: Check Winning Numbers for December 9 Morning Teer Games

Shillong Lottery Result 2021: The Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association has announced the winning numbers for Shillong Morning Teer games for Thursday, December 9. The lucky number for the first round of Shillong Morning Teer game is 17, and for the second round, it is 38. Meanwhile, the winning numbers for first round of December 8 Shillong Teer game is 93, and for the second round, it’s 08.

Host of legalised archery-based betting lottery game, Meghalaya conducts the Shillong Teer for its myriad enthused participants for six days a week from Monday to Saturday. The archery matches, part of Shillong Teer, are played at the Polo Ground in Meghalaya’s capital city Shillong. 12 archery clubs from the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association participate in this game in which winners take home money prizes if their bets are realised. The result for Thursday’s archery match can be checked at the official website: www.meghalayateer.com.

The Shillong Teer Dream numbers for the two rounds of archery match on December 9 will be released in two parts on the website. The maiden round of Shillong Teer starts at 3.45 pm, results for which will be announced by 4.15pm.

Participants who place their bets in this round should note that the team of 50 archers shoot 30 arrows each at the target in the beginning round. The following second round is played an hour later at 4.45pm, results for which are declared by 5:15 pm. In the final round of Shillong Teer, the team of 50 archers shoot 20 arrows at the target.

Those who predict the correct number of arrows hitting the target in the first round win Rs80 for every Re1 ticket bought at Shillong Teer. Those who win the bets placed in the second round win Rs60 for every Re1 ticket.

The archers in Shillong Teer shoot the arrows from a minimum distance of 15.21 meters, with the distance between the target and the archer not exceeding 30.48 meters.

If this betting game piques your interest then you can place your bets on the next archery match by purchasing the tickets for Shillong Teer. The tickets for the upcoming game can be purchased from more than 5,000 ticket booking shops across the eleven districts of Meghalaya. The ticket shops remain open for customers from 10am to 3:30pm throughout six days of the week, Monday to Saturday.

