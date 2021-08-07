Shillong Lottery Result 2021: Khanapara Morning Teer and Shillong Morning Teer Result for August 7 Out; Check Winning Numbers

Meghalaya lottery department organises legalised betting games, giving locals an opportunity to put their luck to test and win money. Based on a traditional sport of archery, Shillong Teer is played by archers from the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association. However, the ticket holders or the participants predict the outcome of the match. If you predict the numbers correct, depending on the round, you take home exciting prizes. On weekdays, from Monday to Saturday, two rounds of Shillong Teer are organised at the Polo Ground.

The winning number for Khanapara Morning Teer Result for the first round match is 98 and for the second round, the winning number is 6. The winning numbers for the first round of Shillong Morning Teer game is 14 and for the second round of games, it is 99.

While the preliminary round of the archery match starts sharp at 3.45 pm, the second round begins at around 4.45 pm. If you have purchased the ticket to participate in the August 7, Shillong Teer match then you can view the results at the official portal, www.meghalayateer.com.

It is important to remember that the result of both the archery matches are uploaded separately at a given time. The winning list of first round is made public at 4.15 pm, while the same for the second round is released at 5.15 pm, respectively.

The rules governing the archery match are quite simple but important to follow. According to the guidelines, the distance between the archer and the target cannot exceed 30.48 meters. However, the distance should not be less than 15.21 meters either.

A total of 50 archers from the association participate in the game. In the first round, they have to shoot 30 arrows eachat the target, while in the second round they have to aim 20 arrows each at the target. To complete this task, each archer is allotted 5 minutes to shoot the respective number of arrows at the target.

Shillong Teer lottery prizes:

If you manage to find a place in the winning list of the first round, the individuals will be awarded Rs. 80 for every Rs. 1 ticket bought. But if you emerge the winner in the second round, you will be given Rs. 60 for every Rs. 1 ticket. However, lucky winners, who win in both rounds are rewarded with Rs. 4000 for every Rs. 1 bet they make.

