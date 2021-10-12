Shillong Lottery Result 2021: Check Winning Numbers for Morning Teer Games for October 12

The northeastern state of Meghalaya hosts the Shillong Teer game amidst enthused participants, for six days a week from Monday to Saturday. The legalised betting game of Shillong Teer will be played at the Polo Ground in Meghalaya’s capital city Shillong on Tuesday. The 12 archery clubs which are members of the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association will be participating in the Shillong Teer match this afternoon. The winning Teer Dream numbers for Tuesday’s archery match can be checked at the official website: www.meghalayateer.com

The Shillong Teer Dream numbers will be uploaded on the website in two parts since the archery match is played in two rounds. The Shillong Teer match will begin at 3.45 pm, where a team of 50 archers will shoot 30 arrows each at the target. The results for this round will be announced by 4.15pm. The second round will be played at 4.45pm, in which the same 50 member archery team shoots 20 arrows each at the target. Participants can check the results for the final round at 5:15 pm. If a participant’s bet on the number of arrows hitting the target matches with the Teer Dream number in the first round, they win Rs 80 for every Re 1 ticket bought. Meanwhile, correct predictions made for the Teer Dream number in the second round, will bring a participant Rs 60 for every Re 1 ticket.

To place your bets in the archery game one has to purchase the tickets for Shillong Teer, available at more than 5,000 ticket booking counters across the eleven districts of the northeastern state. The ticket counters remain open for customers who wish to place bets from 10am to 3:30pm throughout six days of the week, Monday to Saturday. Customers will have to choose a number from 0 to 99 which stands for the number of arrows that would hit the target during the archery match.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.