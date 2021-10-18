Shillong Lottery Result 2021: Check Winning Numbers for Morning Teer Games for October 18

The Shillong Teer archery game, on Monday, October 18, will be played at Shillong’s Polo Ground. The results will be announced on the official website: www.meghalayateer.com. Those, who have placed their bets on today’s archery match can check the results of both rounds, separately. The Shillong Teer matches are organised by the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association which has twelve archery clubs. Lucky number for first round of Shillong Teer Morning game is 35, and for the second round, the winning number is 60.

Unlike other lottery events hosted across the country, the winner of the Shillong Teer is announced on the results of the archery games, which is a traditional sport of the region and is quite popular among its tribes. Played in two rounds, a team of 50 archers shoot 30 arrows each at the target in the first round which commences at 3.45 pm. Results or the Teer Dream number for the preliminary round will be out by 4:15 pm on Monday. The second round begins at 4:45 pm, wherein the team of archers shoot 20 arrows each at the target. Results or the Teer Dream numbers of the final round are announced at 5:15 pm. Participants whose prediction matches the Teer Dream number in the first round, win Rs 80 for every Re 1 ticket. Meanwhile, winners of the second round receive Rs 60 for every Re 1 bet placed.

Shillong Teer has been legalised by the state of Meghalaya under the Meghalaya Amusements and Betting Tax (Amendment) Act 1982. Participants who want to place bets in this game have to predict the last two digits of the total number of arrows that would possibly hit the target, in any round. While purchasing the tickets, players have to choose a number from 0 to 99, which will signify their prediction of the Teer Dream number. Tickets for any Shillong Teer game can be bought from state-authorised ticket booking shops available across the 11 districts of the state. Ticket shops remain open for the public between 10 am and 3:30 pm, from Monday to Saturday.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.