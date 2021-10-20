Shillong Lottery Result 2021: Check Winning Numbers for Morning Teer Games for October 20

The results for the Shillong Teer match, which will be held on Wednesday, October 20, will be announced later in the afternoon today. Interested viewers and participants who have placed their bets in today’s game will be able to see the result on the official website: www.meghalayateer.com.

Shillong Teer was legalised in 1982 by the state government of Meghalaya after it passed the Meghalaya Amusements and Betting Tax (Amendment) Act. Under this game, 12 archery clubs from the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association showcase their archery skills. The outcome of the archers’ performance decides the fate of several participants who have placed their bets on the Teer Dream number which is the number of arrows hitting the target.

Played at Polo Ground for six days of the week, from Monday to Saturday, the first round of the betting-lottery game will start at 3.45 pm on Wednesday, followed by the second round which will be held at 4.45pm. The difference between the first and the second round of Shillong Teer is the number of arrows shot by the archers and the subsequent prize money won by the participants. In the first round, the team of 50 archers shoot 30 arrows each at the target, while in the second round, the same number of archers shoot 20 arrows each at the target. Participants whose teer dream number predictions are realised in the first round win Rs 80 for every Re 1 ticket bought; while those whose bets are realised in the second round win Rs 60 for every Re 1 ticket. Results for the first round will be released at 4:15 pm on Wednesday, while the second round results will be revealed an hour later at 5:15 pm on the website.

If you wish to participate in the upcoming Shillong Teer Game, then the tickets for the game can be bought from Monday to Saturday, from 10 am to 3:30 pm. The tickets are available for customers from nearly 5,150 ticket booking shops available across the eleven districts of the state.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.