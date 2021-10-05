Shillong Lottery Result 2021: Check Winning Numbers for Morning Teer Games for October 5

The results for Tuesday, October 5 Shillong Morning Teer Games, organised by the Meghalaya-based organisation Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association, have been announced. The Lucky number for first round of Shillong Teer Morning game is 97, and for the second round, the winning number is 01.

Shillong Teer, the betting lottery game, not only gives an opportunity to the locals to win chunks of money but also revives the craze of the age-old traditional game of archery. The Khasi Hills association has 12 archery clubs, and it sends in around 50 archers daily to play the game. These archers play the game of archery at the Polo Ground by shooting the given number of arrows at the target, and the residents predict the outcomes and place their bets accordingly.

In order to place your bets, one has to purchase the tickets of Shillong Teer from any state authorised counters, which have been set up across the districts of the state. As two rounds of the Shillong Teer game are held daily, you are free to buy tickets for either match or even both. Tickets for both the rounds of Shillong Teer have to be bought separately.

Participants, at the time of purchasing tickets, are asked to choose a number between 0 and 99. Whatever number the participant picks would be his prediction on the possible number of arrows he/she believes would hit the target. Interested people can visit these ticket selling counters from 10 am to 3:30 pm, throughout the week, except Sunday.

The timings for the first and second round of Shillong Teer is 3:45 pm and 4:45 pm. The results are also announced in a gap of 1 hour. Shillong Teer Dream number of the preliminary round is announced at 4:15 pm, followed by the result of the second round at 5:15 pm. Open the official website of Shillong Teer to view the result.

Winning candidates are given Rs. 80 and Rs. 60 for every Re 1 ticket they place their bets on. If any lucky individual wins both rounds is awarded Rs. 4,000 for every Re 1 bet they place.

