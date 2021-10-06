Shillong Lottery Result 2021: Check Winning Numbers for Morning Teer Games for October 6

On Wednesday, participants of Shillong Teer will gather at Polo Ground in the capital city of Meghalaya to witness the archery match which will decide the winners of the legalised betting game. Around 50 archers from the 12 archery clubs of Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association will participate in Wednesday’s match. Their performance in the two rounds of archery match will decide the fate of several participants who have placed their bets on the number of arrows hitting the target. Shillong Teer takes place from Monday to Saturday and its results are published on the official website at: www.meghalayateer.com.

Lucky number for first round of Shillong Teer Morning Result is 08, and for the second round, the winning number is 23.

The Shillong Teer match for October 6 will be played in two rounds and its results will also be declared in two parts. The results of the starting round of the archery match will begin at 3.45 pm. The results of this round will be announced by 4.15pm. In the beginning round the team of 50 archers shoot 30 arrows each at the target while in the second round the archers shoot 20 arrows each. The second round of Wednesday’s Shillong Teer will begin at 4.45pm and the results for this round will be announced at 5:15 pm on the official website.

Participants who can predict the correct number of arrows that hit the target in the archery match, will win the prize money in this game. Winning participant is awarded Rs 80 for every Re1 ticket bet placed if their prediction of the number of arrows hitting the target is the same as the Teer Dream number. Meanwhile, those participants who make correct predictions in the second round are awarded Rs 60 for every Re1 ticket bet placed.

Those who wish to participate in the upcoming Shillong Teer matches can do so by placing their bets at authorised ticket shops in the state. When buying the ticket for this betting-lottery game, a customer is asked to choose a number from 0 to 99. Customers must note that the official ticket shops remain open for bets from 10am to 3:30pm, from Monday to Saturday.

