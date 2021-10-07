Shillong Lottery Result 2021: Check Winning Numbers for Morning Teer Games for October 7

The results for Thursday, October 7 Shillong Morning Teer Games, organised by the Meghalaya-based organisation Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association, have been announced. The Lucky number for first round of Shillong Teer Morning game is 40, and for the second round, the winning number is 60.

The results can also be checked at the official website of Meghalaya Teer, www.meghalayateer.com. Two rounds of the Shillong Teer are held every day, from Monday to Saturday, and the result of these matches are published separately. The first round begins at 3:45 pm, while the second round commences an hour later at 4:45 pm. The results are also announced at a gap of an hour. The winning Teer Dream numbers are revealed at 4:15 pm (first round) and 5:15 pm (second round).

This legalised betting lottery game sees participation of 50 archers from the 12 archery clubs of Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association. On Thursday, participants of Shillong Teer will gather at Polo Ground in the capital city of Meghalaya. The performance of archers in the two rounds of archery will decide the fate of several participants. In the first round, the archers have to aim 30 arrows at the target, while in the second round the number reduces to 20.

Participants who predict the correct number of arrows that will hit the target in a single archery match, take home the prize money in this game. Winning participants of the first round are awarded Rs 80 for every Re1 ticket bet. Meanwhile, those participants who make the correct guess for the second round archery match are given Rs 60 for every Re1 ticket bet placed.

If you want to participate in the October 7 Shillong Teer match, place your bets at any state-authorised ticket shops, present across the 11 districts of the state. At the ticket counters, customers are asked to choose a number from 0 to 99 to participate in this betting-lottery game. Note, the official ticket shops remain open for bets from 10 am to 3:30 pm, on all days except Sunday.

