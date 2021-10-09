Shillong Lottery Result 2021: Check Winning Numbers for Morning Teer Games for October 9

October 9, Saturday would be the last chance for you to place bets in Meghalaya’s lottery game and win money for this week. No lotteries are held in the state on Sunday, the next Shillong Teer round will be organised on October 11, Monday. Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association, which has 12 clubs, will host two Shillong Teer rounds today.

The first round will begin at 3:45 pm and the second round will start at 4:45 pm. The results of both rounds will be made public at 4:15 pm and 5:15 pm respectively. The winning Teer Dream numbers are revealed at the official website of Meghalaya Teer, www.meghalayateer.com, at the given time.

The association has announced the results for Morning Teer games. The Lucky number for first round of Shillong Teer Morning game is 32, and for the second round, the winning number is 89.

The association sends in 50 archers from the 12 archery clubs it houses. Today, the archers will gather at Shillong’s Polo Ground to decide the fate of several participants in the lottery.

Interested candidates are required to buy the ticket before the match begins, from any state-authorised ticket shops. These ticket-selling counters, which have been set up across the 11 districts of the state, will remain open from 10 am to 3:30 pm. The participants are asked to choose a number between 0 and 99 which will represent the individual’s prediction.

Later, when the archers gather to play the archery match, they aim 30 arrows at the target in the first round, followed by 20 in the second round. The game of archery is not that simple, a set of rules, framed by the Meghalaya Amusement and Betting Tax Act, also govern the game.

Participants whose prediction matches with the result, are awarded monetary prizes. Rs. 80 would be awarded for every Re 1 bet placed in the first round, and Rs. 60 for every correct prediction made in the second round. Meanwhile, if luck favours you exceptionally and you make the correct guesses in both rounds, you will be given Rs. 4,000 for every Re 1 bet made.

