Shillong Lottery Result 2021: Check Winning Numbers for Morning Teer Games for September 22

State of Meghalaya will be hosting its archery-based lottery game called Shillong Teer on Wednesday. A team of 50 archers associated with the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association will gather at Shillong’s Polo Ground for the much-anticipated match in the afternoon. The result for Wednesday’s archery match can be checked at the official website of the Shillong Teer game: www.meghalayateer.com

The association has announced the results for Morning Teer games. The winning number for first round of Shillong Morning Teer game is 94, and for the second round, the winning number is 76.

Results of the Shillong Teer match will be announced in two parts as the archery match is conducted in two rounds. The Shillong Teer game will begin at 3.45 pm where the 50 archers will shoot 30 arrows each. Results of this game will be announced by 4.15 pm. The second and the final round of the Shillong Teer match will begin at 4.45pm in this round the team of archers will shoot 20 arrows each at the target. The results for the final round will be announced by 5:15 pm on the official website.

The fate of the participants who have placed bets on the number of arrows hitting the target depends on the archers’ performance. Participants are awarded Rs80 for every Re1 bet placed if their guess of the number of arrows hitting the target is the same as the Teer Dream number; while those participants’ whose predictions are realised in the second round will be awarded Rs60 for every Re1 ticket bet placed.

Those who are interested in participating in the upcoming Shillong Teer games can do so by buying Shillong Teer tickets available from Re1 to Rs100. Meghalaya has more than 5,500 Shillong Teer ticket booking shops across its 11 districts. The ticket shops remain open for customers daily. The first round of Shillong Teer are sold from 9:00 am to 3:30 pm while for the second round of Shillong Teer, tickets are sold till 4.30 pm.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here