Shillong Lottery Result 2021: Check Winning Numbers for Morning Teer Games for September 25

If you have bought the tickets for the September 25, Shillong Teer lottert, visit the official website of the Meghalaya Teer, www.meghalayateer.com to view the results. Meghalaya holds two rounds of Shillong Teer, a legalised betting-based on archery, at Shillong’s Polo Ground. The Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association not just manages and organizes the game, but also sends in its archers to participate. These archers shoot the allotted number of arrows at the target, while the ticket holders place their bets on the possible outcome of the match.

The association has announced the results for Morning Teer games. The winning number for first round of Shillong Morning Teer game is 90, and for the second round, the winning number is 72.

As the archery match is held in two rounds, the first match commences at 3:45 pm and the second match begins at 4:45 pm. The result of both matches are released separately at 4:15 pm and 5:15 pm on the official website. T

he Shillong Teer match is governed by a set of rules framed under the Meghalaya Amusement and Betting Tax Act. Each archer has to abide by the rules stated in the Act, which covers the distance between the archer and the target along with the dimensions of the target.

The fate of the ticket holders, who participate in the Shillong Teer match, depends on the archer’s performance. Winners of the Shillong Teer match are given monetary awards. If a ticket holder wins in the first round, Rs 80 can be won for every Re1 ticket they bet on.

If the participants predict the correct numbers in the second round, they get Rs 60 for every Re 1 ticket. However, if your prediction matches with the Teer Dream numbers of both the rounds, you will be awarded Rs 4,000 for every Re 1 ticket.

If you have not bought the ticket for September 24, Shillong Teer game, head to the Shillong Teer ticket booking shops present across the state. There are total 5,500 shops which sell tickets from Re 1 to Rs. 100. The ticket shops remain open for customers from Monday to Saturday, between 9:00 am and 3:30 pm. But if you are wanting to participate in the second round, the ticket counters are open upto 4:30 pm.

